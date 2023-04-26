Erdogan accused of intimidation ahead of Turkish elections amid wave of arrests

The arrests mainly targeting Kurdish politicians, lawyers, journalists and even actors have been widely condemned as an attempt to intimidate the opposition less than three weeks before elections in Turkey.

Details of Tuesday’s operation remain scarce due to a gagging order issued by the prosecutor’s office in Diyarbakir, the southeastern city that is the de facto capital of Turkey’s Kurdish region.

The official Anadolu news agency, however, reported that 126 people were arrested in raids in 21 provinces on suspicion of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The aim is to intimidate rival political parties in the run-up to elections and to gain advantage in the process by spreading fear Idris Sahin, lawyer

The group has waged a 39-year war against the Turkish state, killing tens of thousands, and it is considered a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

The Diyarbakir Bar Association said prosecutors had issued arrest warrants for 216 people.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has its roots in the Kurdish movement and is currently the second largest opposition party in Turkey, as well as lawyers’ groups and journalists’ unions have denounced the arrests.

HDP co-leaders Mithat Sancar, left, and Pervin Buldan attend a meeting where the Green Left Party’s election manifesto was unveiled. AFP

The timing of the operation before parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14 raised questions about whether the arrests were aimed at reducing the HDP. Although the party is not part of the main opposition alliance, it has tacitly given its support by not fielding its own presidential candidate.

Emma Sinclair-Webb, associate director of Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia, described the operation as clearly an abuse of power and an intimidation tactic before [the] election.

The elections are expected to be the sternest test President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced in his 20-year rule.

Creeping inflation driven in part by the president’s insistence on cutting interest rates has seen him fall in the polls. It also faced criticism over the response to the February earthquakes, which exposed faulty building practices.

Unless they are completely confused, it is an extreme mistake to think that they will intimidate the people with a new operation a few days before the election, said Ihsan Caralan, former editor of a newspaper in LEFT. Universal.

It shows how desperate the government is to recover from the process of collapse it has been dragged into.

The detentions, on the contrary, could further erode support for Mr. Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP), as the one-man administration, which cannot make new promises to the people, now threatens to jail those who insist on resisting, Mr. Caralan added.

Idris Sahin, a lawyer and former AKP MP who now serves as spokesman for the opposition Deva party, said the arrests were an attempt to intimidate opponents and, by targeting lawyers, to weaken the election security.

To interpret this question in any other way is to be mistaken, he said. The aim is to intimidate rival political parties in the run-up to elections and gain a competitive edge in the process by spreading fear.

The HDP, which the government and its supporters accuse of having links with the PKK, is no stranger to arrests and prison sentences. Thousands of its members, mayors and deputies have been removed from office or imprisoned over the past eight years.

Suppression of HDP

The party is currently facing a lawsuit demanding the closure of the party and a political ban on hundreds of its members. To circumvent such an outcome, the party is fielding parliamentary candidates under the umbrella of the little-known Green Left Party.

Dozens of HDP members were among Tuesday’s arrests, including officials from the party’s central executive and co-deputy leader Ozlem Gunduz.

It is no coincidence that lawyers who will protect ballot boxes, journalists who will inform the public and politicians who compete with the AKP on the ground have been targeted simultaneously, the party said in a statement.

Journalists from several media outlets in the southeast, including the Mezopotamya news agency, the New life newspaper and Be yourselfthe only Turkish newspaper in the Kurdish language, were also reportedly arrested.

The Diyarbakir Bar Association said at least 25 lawyers in the city had been detained, while the Long Live Our Theater initiative named 11 actors who had been arrested.

It is not possible to consider such an operation in Diyarbakir 19 days before the election as disconnected from the political agenda of the country, declared Nahit Eren, president of the bar.

He questioned the need to arrest lawyers during dawn raids by armed police. It is significant that the houses of the lawyers who are found daily in the courthouse are raided and [they are] detained, he said.

You could have called lawyers, who meet with these prosecutors daily, to testify.

Veteran journalist Mehmet Yilmaz said it was obvious that those who gave the order aimed to create a perception in society with these images of this operation organized by the armed police.

He added: As Erdogan realizes that the ground beneath him is shifting and he cannot stop it, we may encounter more such operations.

Updated: April 26, 2023, 10:01 a.m.