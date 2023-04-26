Politics
Erdogan accused of intimidation ahead of Turkish elections amid wave of arrests
The arrests mainly targeting Kurdish politicians, lawyers, journalists and even actors have been widely condemned as an attempt to intimidate the opposition less than three weeks before elections in Turkey.
Details of Tuesday’s operation remain scarce due to a gagging order issued by the prosecutor’s office in Diyarbakir, the southeastern city that is the de facto capital of Turkey’s Kurdish region.
The official Anadolu news agency, however, reported that 126 people were arrested in raids in 21 provinces on suspicion of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
The aim is to intimidate rival political parties in the run-up to elections and to gain advantage in the process by spreading fear
Idris Sahin, lawyer
The group has waged a 39-year war against the Turkish state, killing tens of thousands, and it is considered a terrorist organization by the US and EU.
The Diyarbakir Bar Association said prosecutors had issued arrest warrants for 216 people.
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has its roots in the Kurdish movement and is currently the second largest opposition party in Turkey, as well as lawyers’ groups and journalists’ unions have denounced the arrests.
The timing of the operation before parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14 raised questions about whether the arrests were aimed at reducing the HDP. Although the party is not part of the main opposition alliance, it has tacitly given its support by not fielding its own presidential candidate.
Emma Sinclair-Webb, associate director of Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia, described the operation as clearly an abuse of power and an intimidation tactic before [the] election.
The elections are expected to be the sternest test President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced in his 20-year rule.
Creeping inflation driven in part by the president’s insistence on cutting interest rates has seen him fall in the polls. It also faced criticism over the response to the February earthquakes, which exposed faulty building practices.
Unless they are completely confused, it is an extreme mistake to think that they will intimidate the people with a new operation a few days before the election, said Ihsan Caralan, former editor of a newspaper in LEFT. Universal.
It shows how desperate the government is to recover from the process of collapse it has been dragged into.
The detentions, on the contrary, could further erode support for Mr. Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP), as the one-man administration, which cannot make new promises to the people, now threatens to jail those who insist on resisting, Mr. Caralan added.
Idris Sahin, a lawyer and former AKP MP who now serves as spokesman for the opposition Deva party, said the arrests were an attempt to intimidate opponents and, by targeting lawyers, to weaken the election security.
To interpret this question in any other way is to be mistaken, he said. The aim is to intimidate rival political parties in the run-up to elections and gain a competitive edge in the process by spreading fear.
The HDP, which the government and its supporters accuse of having links with the PKK, is no stranger to arrests and prison sentences. Thousands of its members, mayors and deputies have been removed from office or imprisoned over the past eight years.
Suppression of HDP
The party is currently facing a lawsuit demanding the closure of the party and a political ban on hundreds of its members. To circumvent such an outcome, the party is fielding parliamentary candidates under the umbrella of the little-known Green Left Party.
Dozens of HDP members were among Tuesday’s arrests, including officials from the party’s central executive and co-deputy leader Ozlem Gunduz.
It is no coincidence that lawyers who will protect ballot boxes, journalists who will inform the public and politicians who compete with the AKP on the ground have been targeted simultaneously, the party said in a statement.
Journalists from several media outlets in the southeast, including the Mezopotamya news agency, the New life newspaper and Be yourselfthe only Turkish newspaper in the Kurdish language, were also reportedly arrested.
The Diyarbakir Bar Association said at least 25 lawyers in the city had been detained, while the Long Live Our Theater initiative named 11 actors who had been arrested.
It is not possible to consider such an operation in Diyarbakir 19 days before the election as disconnected from the political agenda of the country, declared Nahit Eren, president of the bar.
He questioned the need to arrest lawyers during dawn raids by armed police. It is significant that the houses of the lawyers who are found daily in the courthouse are raided and [they are] detained, he said.
You could have called lawyers, who meet with these prosecutors daily, to testify.
Veteran journalist Mehmet Yilmaz said it was obvious that those who gave the order aimed to create a perception in society with these images of this operation organized by the armed police.
He added: As Erdogan realizes that the ground beneath him is shifting and he cannot stop it, we may encounter more such operations.
Updated: April 26, 2023, 10:01 a.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/04/26/erdogan-accused-of-intimidation-ahead-of-turkish-elections-amid-wave-of-arrests/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prevalence and incidence of stroke in Latin America and the Caribbean: a systematic review and meta-analysis
- Erdogan accused of intimidation ahead of Turkish elections amid wave of arrests
- Risk of a catastrophic miscalculation of China’s military secrets: Britain | political news
- House unanimously approves resolution calling on China to immediately release detained US citizen
- Nandini Gupta: This Miss India is heading to Bollywood
- Senior Texas Official Imposes New Gender-Compliant Dress Code
- Ukraine launches tech cluster to boost military capabilities
- Will Jokowi gather the party presidents, will he discuss the grand coalition?
- Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict finalize their divorce | Entertainment
- Stock market today: Asian stocks plunge on economic concerns
- Google Cloud Makes First Profit, 15 Years After Launch The Register
- An Unmatched Bond: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi Touched Parkash Singh Badal’s Feet