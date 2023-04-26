US companies in China are more optimistic on the economy and worried about Washington-Beijing relations





US President Joe Biden (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) meet on the sidelines of the G20 … [+] Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images American businesses in China are increasingly optimistic about the country’s economic prospects, but are concerned about the overall relationship between Washington and Beijing, according to a survey released today by the American Chamber of Commerce in China. Some 59% of members surveyed had a positive outlook for the next two years, an increase of 22 percentage points from a business outlook report released by AmCham China in early March. Similarly, 59% of members also expressed positive views on China’s domestic market growth, up from 42% in the previous survey, AmCham China said. Still, 87% of respondents were more pessimistic about US-China relations, compared to 73% who were pessimistic at the end of last year. Americans’ mixed feelings about ties to China were expressed in a speech by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week, in which she called for more collaboration while airing complaints. (See previous post here.) The new AmCham China survey was conducted April 18-20, drawing responses from 109 companies operating across China; responses to the survey released in early March were mostly collected from October to November 2022. AmCham China has nearly 1,000 members, including Apple, Merck, KKR, Morgan Stanley, Microsoft and Intel. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> AmCham’s latest survey also revealed that the majority of respondents (73%) are not moving their supply chains outside of China, while 23% are considering or already beginning the relocation process. Risk management was the top reason cited by those considering a move, as reported by 44% of respondents, AmCham found. Some 27% of respondents said their companies had reprioritized other countries, an increase of 21 percentage points from the previous AmChams survey. Meanwhile, 51% of companies said foreign expats expressed interest in moving to or returning to China after the country’s zero-Covid policies ended this year; 68% of members cited bilateral tensions and other geopolitical risks as the top issue for foreign expats to consider in their decision. The lack of sufficient international flights was also a major concern, cited by 44% of members, according to the survey. In a sign that China is beginning to see increased engagement with leaders around the world following the Covid-related disruptions, 43% of respondents indicated that their global or regional leaders had previously visited China since December 2022, AmCham said. China. According to the survey, 31% of members indicated that their global or regional leaders will visit China in the coming months. AmCham China further found in a white paper published today that the impact of the last three years of the pandemic is still being felt in many sectors, despite the removal of Covid prevention measures and travel restrictions. In addition, the Chinese government’s emphasis on self-reliance creates additional uncertainty for foreign companies, he said. See related articles: More than half of Americans lack confidence in Biden’s ability to deal effectively with China Pew Research American views on China worsen; Distrust of social media is widespread Pew Research Micron Probe could harm China’s ability to attract foreign investment US companies seek to reduce risk, not decouple, their ties with China US-China collaboration could cut development time and cost of new cancer treatments @rfannerychina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/russellflannery/2023/04/26/american-companies-in-china-more-optimistic-on-economy-worried-about-washington-beijing-relations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos