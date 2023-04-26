PM Narendra Modi pays final respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday and paid his last respects to Shiromani boss Akali Dal and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who died aged 95. The SAD patriarch, who breathed his last yesterday, was hospitalized in Mohali a week ago after complaining of respiratory problems. Expressing his condolences, the prime minister said earlier he was “extremely saddened” by the loss. He described Badal as a “colossal figure in Indian politics”. He was an “outstanding statesman who contributed greatly to our nation, worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab”, the prime minister said. #SHOWPrime Minister Narendra Modi pays final respects to Shiromani boss Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/Cn02etMz5Z

ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023 The last rites of the SAD patriarch on Thursday The last rites of the patron of Shiromani Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal, will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday in the ancestral village of Badal. According to party leaders, Badal’s remains will be placed to pay final respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. “With deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of S Parkash Singh Ji Badal, five-time boss of CM&SAD. taken to Vill Badal. Cremation will be April 27,” SAD said in a tweet. VIDEO | The mortal remains of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal will be kept at Shiromani Akali Dal party office in Chandigarh for two hours for people to pay their respects to the deceased soul. pic.twitter.com/Ra0TWeQECa

Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023 The senior Punjab politician breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. In its official press release, Fortis Hospital said: “S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted to Fortis Mohali Hospital on 16th April 2023, with an acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma “He was transferred to ICU Medical on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC with medical management.” “He was managed by Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera with the Cardiology supported Pulmonology and Critical Care team. Despite proper medical management, S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Mohali Hospital sends its condolences on the passing of S Parkash Singh Badal,” the statement added. The Center declares a two-day national mourning Meanwhile, the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared two days of national mourning after Badal’s disappearance. The flag will fly at half mast across the country for two days, while all official entertainment programs have been cancelled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over his passing and said Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state in critical times”. Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023 Badal was admitted to intensive care on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party. Parkash Singh Badal served as Chief Minister of Punjab several times. He served as a CM from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002 and 2007 to 2017. He was also the youngest CM ever to hold office in Punjab state.

