Met Police are the only force to miss Boris Johnson’s recruitment target





Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email The Metropolitan Police are the only force to miss a recruitment target set by Boris Johnson. More than 20,000 new police have been hired in England and Wales to meet a Tory manifesto pledge, but Britain’s largest police force has missed its mark. A total of 20,951 additional recruits have joined the police force in the past three years, following a Tory election manifesto pledging to have 20,000 more officers in place by March 2023, provisional figures show. of the Ministry of the Interior. Of 43 forces, the Metropolitan Police was the only one to miss its individual target, falling short by around 1,000. It was tasked with hiring 4,557 new officers but only provisionally recruited 3,468 over the period. Seven police forces reported provisional figures at least 20% above their recruitment target. North Yorkshire had recruited 251 new officers in March 2023 against a target of 194 (29% more) while Thames Valley recruited 784 new officers against a target of 609 (also 29% more). Devon & Cornwall had a target of 469 and recruited 600 (28% more); Northamptonshire’s target was 190 and they signed 237 (25% more); Derbyshire had a target of 283 and signed 351 (24% more); Avon & Somersets’ target was 456 and they recruited 558 (22% more); and Norfolk had a target of 224 and recruited 269 (20% more). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: In 2019 we have pledged to recruit 20,000 more police officers across England and Wales to make our streets safer and protect communities. Today, I am happy to say that we have delivered on that promise. Opponents have previously claimed the government is behind on its promise to replace thousands of jobs cut during austerity measures. Last year, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was reviewing the forces’ recruitment targets after questioning whether it was wise to hire thousands of new officers quickly. Inspectors from the police watchdog His Majestys Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the Metropolitan Police’s problems had been exacerbated by the number of young and inexperienced recruits to the force following the recruitment campaign. Sir Marks’ comments came amid concerns about the quality of vetting procedures and the risk of rogue officers infiltrating the ranks. Former Constabulary Chief Inspector Sir Thomas Winsor has warned that the scale and speed of the recruitment drive inevitably carries risk, adding that there is an increased risk that people unfit for policing could pass and be recruited. The Home Office has insisted that all recruits go through a rigorous vetting process and must meet national standards to be hired. The department planned to spend £3.6billion on the recruitment program by March, with a total cost of £18.5billion over the next 10 years, according to the Whitehalls spending watchdog. In June, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned that the recruitment drive would add pressure to an already strained criminal justice system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said hiring Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), special constables or police personnel to fill the positions could lead to vacancies elsewhere in the service.

