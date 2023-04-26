Turkish president cancels campaign stops over health concerns

ANKARA, Türkiye ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was canceling an election campaign day Wednesday to rest at home, a day after he was forced to briefly cut off a television interview over a complaint to the stomach.

Erdogan was being interviewed live by Turkish channels Ulke TV and Kanal 7 late Tuesday when the program was suddenly terminated. When the interview resumed about 20 minutes later, Erdogan, 69, explained that he had developed a severe stomach flu during his campaign and apologized for the interruption.

The president, who was due to make a series of appearances in the towns of Kirikkale, Yozgat and Sivas on Wednesday, announced on Twitter that he would rest at home on the advice of his doctors and that Vice President Fuat Oktay would represent him in the events.

He would return to duty on Thursday, he tweeted.

Erdogan, who is seeking a third term as president, has campaigned hard in the run-up to presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, sometimes attending three or more events a day.

He faces his toughest electoral test in his 20 years in power as prime minister and president, with opinion polls showing a slight lead for his main challenger, the centre-left opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In 2011, Erdogan underwent what his doctors described as successful surgery on his digestive system.