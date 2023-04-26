Biden vs. Trump 2024 would be the rematch no one wants





The launch of WASHINGTON President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign on Tuesday brings America closer to Biden-Trump II, the revenge voters don’t want.

Biden has no serious challenger for the Democratic nomination, and former President Donald Trump is the clear favorite for a third straight Republican nod.

Ironically, a comeback engagement seems increasingly likely at a time when the vast majority of Americans believe the country the two men ruled back-to-back is on the wrong track. Specifically, in an NBC News survey released Sunday, 70% of those polled said Biden shouldn’t run and 60% said Trump shouldn’t.

To add to the sense of stagnation, most polls show the longtime rivals within a few points of each other, suggesting there has been no seismic political change in the country since Biden won the Electoral College. of 2020 thanks to statistically narrow wins in several key states.

Culturally, society is used to new forms of entertainment, said Faiz Shakir, who led Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Democratic primary campaign, I-Vt. A replay, understandably for this generation of Americans, is not as exciting.

Trump, twice impeached and indicted in New York, casts the choice in apocalyptic terms by telling voters he is the only candidate capable of stopping World War III. He also promises to support the economy, appoint conservative judges to the bench and establish 10 “freedom cities” on federal lands.

Democrats have two minds when it comes to Trump. On a purely political level, they see a useful foil who has been the dominant figure in three consecutive disappointing elections for National Republicans. But they also see Trump as an existential threat to the sanctity of the republic. In a statement Monday timed ahead of Biden’s launch, Trump reiterated false claims that his 2020 defeat was faked, a lie that inspired the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Pete Giangreco, a veteran consultant who advised Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on her bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, said Biden would be helped by what he described as Trump’s extremism and his allies in Congress.

“It’s a Republican party that has broken away from both traditional conservatism and reality,” he said.

But like some other Democrats, he worries about the electorate’s perception of an economy that Biden credits himself with saving from the pandemic slump.

“There are just a lot of people who, despite the numbers, have a pretty negative view of the economy,” Giangreco said. “Even if the inflation figure has been halved by next year, it’s still hard to convince people of good news.”

The inflation rate and stagnating wages are two data points Trump uses to argue that Biden has been a flop for the economy. In Trump’s version of the nation’s recent history, he fell victim to circumstance because of the economic wreckage caused by the pandemic and should be credited with beginning to fix it.

“President Trump has created twice the greatest economy our country has ever had,” said senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller. “And he’s ready to do it again.”

It seems inevitable that if the two men face off against each other again, Trump still has to win the GOP nomination for that to happen, the rematch will be framed around Trump. Democrats say it will help them.

“It’s going to be very difficult to move voters about their opinion of Donald Trump,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa. “A clear majority of Americans have a negative view of former President Trump.”

True, but Biden’s approval ratings are also below the fold: The NBC survey showed 38% of adults view him in a positive light, while Trump’s number was 34%. .

Both men lean heavily on their records to act as validators of what they would do with a second term, which highlights their myriad differences in politics, politics and personality.

“There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history,” Trump said in his statement Monday. “Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure.”

But Giangreco said Trump was backing into a corner.

“Presidential elections are almost always about the future, and there’s no way Donald Trump is the future,” Giangreco said. “Curiously, Joe Bidens is the future and Donald Trump the past.”

Still, voters can be forgiven if they begin to sense a sense of deja vu from candidates, their campaigns and their political allies.

Brendan Buck, a longtime GOP strategist, predicted the aftermath of the last election would generate strong interest, in large part because of the challenger’s ability to draw media attention to himself.

In a normal world, you might expect that to dampen enthusiasm, but Trump will deal with it, Buck said. If this is the game we end up with, it won’t be a boring election and it won’t lack attendance.

Biden’s approval numbers are deceptively sweet, Shakir said, as some progressives would like to see him move further in their direction. Those voters will turn out to support him next year, Shakir added, because of the contrast between the candidates.

“You start with an advantage,” he said, citing abortion and “good competent governance” among the topics he said favor Biden. But he and other Democratic strategists say they see a tight race shaping up that Trump could win.

“A lot of this should be continued on the economy and raise questions and concerns about the economic direction of this country,” Shakir said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/biden-vs-trump-2024-rematch-nobody-wants-rcna80933 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos