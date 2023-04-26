Three axes are fighting for vice president, who gets who?

JAKARTA – The 2024 presidential election is expected to feature three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates (capres-cawapres). It is estimated that the figure of a presidential candidate will not be far from the results of polls conducted by various polling institutions namely Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan. What is no less interesting at the moment is the fight for the position of cawapres to accompany the three presidential candidates.

The Executive Director of The Strategic Research and Consulting (TSRC), Yayan Hidayat, believes that there will be a three-pronged coalition formed in the 2024 presidential election. This prediction was made after seeing the PDIP announce Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate last week. “There will be (three) axes of the coalition vying for the presidential election,” he said in a statement written in Jakarta on Tuesday (4/25/2023).

Yayan explained that the first coalition included PDIP, Golkar, PPP and PAN as well as non-parliamentary parties PSI and Hanura carrying Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate. The second axis of the coalition is the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR), composed of Gerindra and PKB with Prabowo Subianto as presidential candidate, and finally the Change Coalition composed of the Nasdem, Democrat and PKS parties with Anies Baswedan as presidential candidate. presidential.

However, he said, there was political movement that could influence the manipulation of the coalition axis. Like the signal that Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has joined PPP after officially leaving Gerindra. According to him, the phenomenon of Sandiaga leaving Gerindra symbolizes two things.

First, Sandiaga’s membership of the PPP will open up ample space for him to advance as Ganjar Pranowo’s running mate.

Second, Sandiaga joining PPP is an attempt to bring PPP closer to Gerindra and Sandiaga to get a political ticket as Prabowo’s running mate. “Those two things could have been behind Salahuddin Uno’s political decision (to leave Gerindra),” he said.

According to him, Sandiaga’s decision will certainly affect the political constellation of forming a coalition. Especially if the same condition will also happen with KKIR if PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar does not have a chance to be nominated as Vice Presidential Candidate.

“Of course, the PKB will push for the formation of a nationalist-religious coalition axis by joining the PDIP because it is disappointed with Prabowo and Gerindra,” he said.

Ansor Youth Movement (GP) General Chairman Yaqut Cholil Qoumas has lent his support to SOE Minister Erick Thohir to become a running mate in the 2024 presidential election. According to him, the minister reliable and trusted President Joko Widodo is ideal to accompany Ganjar.

“I’m sure if Pak Erick Thohir runs with Pak Ganjar Pranowo they could be the perfect partner because they exist chemistry. They can complement each other,” said the colloquial Gus Yaqut.

Gus Yaqut said, “Erick Thohir is an experienced leader in performing a variety of heavy and strategic tasks. As an executive of Ansor, namely an honorary member of Banser, Erick Thohir is responsible for making the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of NU a success. In organizing the event, Erick proved successful as Chairman of the Steering Committee (SC) of the 100th NU Harlah Committee.

Gus Yaqut said there was no need to doubt Erick as a leader from NU or Nahdliyin membership. “Like Mr. Erick who is also a Banser executive, his track record has been proven so far and there is no reason to doubt it,” Gus Yaqut said.

Apart from this, he said, Erick Thohir’s leadership in economics and sports has also been proven. In the economic field, the former president of Inter Milan succeeded in transforming public companies so that they became more profitable for the state and society.

It is proven that the profit of BUMN keeps increasing every year from IDR 13 trillion in 2020 to IDR 124.7 trillion in 2021. Then the figure of an increase in profit will repeat in 2022 for reach IDR 303.7 even though it has not been audited.

The number of contributions to the state by SOEs has also increased over the past three years by IDR 68 trillion. This, according to Gus Yaqut, is the leadership capacity that Indonesia needs in the future. “This potential and this excellence is what the people of Indonesia really need, in the midst of the current challenges,” said Gus Yaqut.

Saifullah Yusuf, or Gus Ipul, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) believes that Erick Thohir is the most suitable figure as a running mate to accompany Ganjar. Gus Ipul admitted to receiving many messages from the extended NU family which fully supported Gus Yaqut’s statement.

Gus Ipul said it was a natural thing as Erick was a member of Banser. “A lot of NU members want Erick Thohir. This is apparent from the various survey results we have read,” Gus Ipul said.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has responded to President Joko Widodo’s statement nominating him as one of Ganjar’s running mate candidates in the 2024 presidential election. Mahfud welcomed Jokowi’s statement.

However, Mahfud had not made up his mind and chose to wait for the situation and developments. “We’ll see, this (Jokowi’s statement) is good,” Mahfud said.

Mahfud felt that now was not the time to declare he was ready to run alongside the existing presidential candidates. According to him, pointing the finger at the cawapres candidates was only throwing the ball. That is to say, nothing is absolutely certain yet. Except, Mahfud said, regarding the presidential candidate, several parties have already declared who they will run for in the 2024 presidential election.

“For example, maybe Pak Anies (Baswedan) is a bit more definitive, I say ‘somewhat’. For the PDIP, it’s definitive because the PDIP announces that the ticket is filled. The others were still throwing the ball “, he said.

Ganjar Pranowo (GPP) volunteer chairman believes that Erick Thohir has gained a lot of support to become Ganjar Pranowo’s duo for the 2024 presidential election. current president of Ganjar Pranowo is Erick Thohir compared to other candidates. in the 2024 presidential election.

“Criteria for Vice President able to there are already three, namely Erick Thohir, Mahfud MD and Sandiaga Uno. For his fondness for Erick Thohir, I see it,” Nazarudin said.

In fact, President Jokowi also mentioned Erick Thohir’s name as a suitable cawapres figure to accompany Ganjar. Erick Thohir’s name was first mentioned by President Jokowi before continuing with the names of other candidates after holding the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Solo.

“Many suit Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, there is Mr. Erick Thohir,” Jokowi said. After that, Jokowi mentioned the names Sandiaga Uno, Mahfud MD, Ridwan Kamil, Muhaimin Iskandar and Airlangga Hartarto.