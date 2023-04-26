Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays final respects to Parkash Singh Badal





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Shiromani boss Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh today. PM Modi reached Chandigarh to witness the last rite of Badals at noon. Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. Alongside Prime Minister Modi, several other ministers and leaders offered their condolences over the dismissal of the veteran leader yesterday. The Prime Minister shared how Badal’s disappearance felt like a “personal loss” and said he was a colossal figure in Indian politics who had contributed significantly to the nation. Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state. through critical moments. The passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badals is a personal loss for me. I worked closely with him for many decades and learned a lot from him. I remember our many conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and his countless admirers, he added. Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023 The passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badals is a personal loss for me. I worked closely with him for many decades and learned a lot from him. I remember our many conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. pic.twitter.com/YtD9xKsos2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted, offering his condolences, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played an important role in Punjab politics for many decades. During his long political and administrative career, he made several outstanding contributions to the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. Badal Sahab was the son of the land who remained tied to his roots all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I am deeply distressed by his disappearance. His passing is a personal loss to me. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Oh Shanti! he wrote in his tweet. Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. During his long political and administrative career, he made several outstanding contributions to the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 25, 2023 Badal Sahab was the son of the land who remained tied to his roots all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I am deeply distressed by his disappearance. His passing is a personal loss to me. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family and Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 25, 2023 On Tuesday evening, the Center announced two days of national mourning on April 26 and 27 across the country due to Badal’s death. The Union Home Ministry, in a statement to all states, said Badal died on April 25, and as a mark of respect to the deceased dignitary, the central government decided that there would be a state mourning for two days on April 26 and 27 across India. “On days of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the national flag is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment on these two days,” he said. Watch: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to congratulate BT Best CEOs; catch Ajay Piramal, Nandan Nilekani, N Chandrasekaran and other India Inc executives at BT Mindrush

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/politics/story/watch-prime-minister-narendra-modi-pays-last-respect-to-parkash-singh-badal-378907-2023-04-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos