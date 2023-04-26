Trump could use evidence from a criminal case to burn witnesses





NEW YORK New York prosecutors have asked a judge to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president’s story of make harassing, embarrassing and threatening statements about people with whom they are involved in legal disputes.

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office on Monday filed court documents asking Judge Juan Manuel Merchan for a protective order that would put strict guardrails around access and use of evidence given by prosecutors before trial. . This type of evidence sharing, called discovery, is common in criminal cases and is intended to ensure a fair trial.

Prosecutors want to stop Trump from posting evidence on social media or providing it to third parties. They also want to restrict how he views certain sensitive documents, asking that he do so only in the presence of his lawyers and that he cannot copy, photograph or transcribe these recordings.

Trump has a long and perhaps singular history of attacks on witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him, a writes Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw.

This behavior, she said, put these people and their families in considerable danger.

Trump denied wrongdoing or having an extramarital affair and pleaded not guilty. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Merchan did not immediately comment on the lawsuit request. McCaw, in his filing, asked him to schedule a hearing on the matter next week.

Emails seeking comment were left for Trump’s lawyers.

Prosecutors first raised concerns that Trump may have weaponized the discovery process when impeached on April 4 for falsifying records at his company as part of a broader 2016 scheme. aimed at making secret cash payments to bury allegations of extramarital sex. Trump denied wrongdoing or having an extramarital affair and pleaded not guilty.

As Trump sat at the defense table just feet away from her, McCaw told Merchan that a protective order was needed to ensure the sanctity of the proceedings as well as the sanctity of the discovery documents.

At the time, McCaw said prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers were close to a joint agreement with numerous restrictions that prosecutors are now asking Merchan to impose. Negotiations then broke down, leading prosecutors to seek the intervention of judges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/25/trump-might-use-evidence-from-criminal-case-to-burn-witnesses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos