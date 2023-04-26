Donald Trump to stand trial over E Jean Carroll rape allegation





Disgraced former US President Donald Trump will face trial in civil court on a rape charge by author E Jean Carroll, who wrote an essay for New York magazine in 2019 about his alleged experience of being attacked by him in the mid-90s. The trial sees Trump being sued by Carroll for battery in New York under the Adult Survivors Act, jury selection is due to begin today and he is reported that Trump and Carroll will appear in court. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Carroll alleges the incident happened at a Bergdorf Goodman department store and wrote that she was advised against reporting the incident by friends, who told her “forget it, he has 200 lawyers… he will bury you”. The then president’s team dismissed the allegation as “fiction” and suggested that Carroll framed the story as a way to gain publicity in order to sell his book, Why Do We Need of men?

Writing in his essay, Carroll alleged the attack took place in a dressing room while Trump was shopping for lingerie and he jokingly asked her to model the items for him. Carroll claims he pinned her against a wall in a “colossal struggle” and raped her.

“[I] was in shock and didn’t want to think about [myself] as a rape victim,” she added, previously saying she didn’t want to describe the alleged sexual assault as rape, opting instead for the word “fight.” “My word is fight. My word is not the word of the victim… I fought.”

More than a dozen other women have also previously made sexual misconduct allegations against Trump (all of which he has denied).

It’s not the only court case Trump is currently facing either: He recently pleaded not guilty to 34 counts related to money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, with whom he allegedly had an affair and then tried to keep quiet. It was the first time criminal charges had been brought against a former US president.

Trump has also announced his intention to run for re-election, so if he is found guilty of sexual assault, serious hurdles could be put in place.

E Jean Carroll pictured in 2019 during a radio interview

Noam Galai//Getty ImagesWho is E Jean Carroll?

Real name Elizabeth Jean Carroll, better known by her pen name ‘E Jean Carroll’, is a journalist, author and longtime columnist, having had a column in the American edition of ELLE (from 1993 to 2019) . She then claimed on Twitter that she was fired “Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, made fun of my appearance and dragged me through the mud.” The magazine denies that is the case and says the decision to end the column was unrelated.

Carroll also accused former CBS Corporation CEO Les Moonves of sexual assault, which he denied. Twelve other women have also accused Moonves of similar wrongdoing, which he says is untrue.

In addition to writing for ELLE, Carroll has contributed to Vanity Fair, Esquire and The Atlantic, and also worked as the first female editor at Playboy.

Ahead of the pending battery trial, Carroll tried to sue Trump for defamation after he called her a “liar” after her memoir was released.

