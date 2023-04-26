Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdogan cancels his campaign commitments due to illness





Candidate for his re-election, the portrait of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his slogan For the century of Turkey; At the right time, the right man appears, on April 20, 2023, on a building, a few weeks before the presidential and legislative elections, in Ankara, on April 20, 2023. ADEM ALTAN / AFP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is campaigning for re-election on May 14, canceled his public engagements on Wednesday April 26 due to an intestinal virus. The 69-year-old Turkish head of state had already had to interrupt a live television interview on Tuesday evening because of ” stomach flu “. I will rest at home today on the advice of the doctorsannounced on Twitter the Turkish leader. Unfortunately, we will not be able to meet our brothers from Kirikkale, Yozgat and Sivas today. I apologize to everyonetweeted Mr. Erdogan, listing the localities in central Anatolia where he was to speak. The head of state had delivered three campaign speeches on Tuesday, less than twenty days before the presidential and legislative elections, which the polls announce as hotly contested. Tuesday evening, after an interruption of about fifteen minutes of the live broadcast, Mr. Erdogan returned to the antenna, pale complexion and reddened eyes, apologizing for having been ill. Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Turkey: three weeks before the elections, Europeans try to imagine an uncertain post-Erdogan Yesterday and today there was a lot of work. Because of this, I caught a stomach fluhe justified. At one point, I wondered if it would be wrong if we canceled the show. But we promised. I ask your forgiveness and that of your viewershe added, the lines drawn. A possible resumption of the program on Thursday His main rival, Kemal Kilidaroglu, 74, candidate for the National Alliance which brings together six opposition parties, immediately wanted a ” get well soon “ to the head of state. Several other leaders of the Alliance sent their wishes of recovery to the Turkish president. I wish Mr @RTErdogan a speedy recovery and wish him a speedy recovery, has in particular tweeted Meral Aksener, president of the Bon Parti, the second party in the opposition coalition. The head of state, with a sometimes slow approach, lines up two to three daily meetings for his campaign and during Ramadan he also shares iftar each evening the fast-breaking meal in a different locality. He plans to maintain a high meeting pace across the country in the final stretch before the May 14 double ballot. The Head of State indicated on Wednesday that he would resume ” God willing “ its program from Thursday. In particular, he must inaugurate Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, built by the Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, in Akkuyu (South). Test your general knowledge with the writing of the “World” Discover The Turkish leader’s state of health had fueled speculation after a large intestine operation at the end of 2011, followed by further surgery the following year. Mr. Erdogan, then Prime Minister, had publicly denied suffering from colon cancer, explaining that the operations were aimed at removing polyps. Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Turkey: on the eve of the elections, the Islamic-conservative government is once again targeting the Kurdish minority The World with AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globeecho.com/news/europe/turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan-cancels-his-campaign-commitments-due-to-illness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos