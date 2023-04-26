Jokowi will become a “King Maker” in the 2024 presidential election and a figure in the formation of the Grand Coalition





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA- It is considered that the PDIP will not fight alone in the race for the presidential election of 2024 and will continue to build coalitions. President Joko Widodo also has an important role as a “kingmaker” and in forming the Grand Coalition. It is believed that Citra Institute political analyst Yusak Farchan, who explained that although the PDIP has reached the presidential threshold requirements of more than 20%, still needs other political parties if it wants to win in the 2024 presidential election. “Even if it has a golden ticket to stand alone, the PDIP will still build a political axis and coalition with other political parties to win the presidential election,” Yusak Farchan told Info Indonesia on Wednesday (26 /4/2024). With the announcement of Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate by Megawati, he will influence the decisions of other political parties. Especially in the midst of talk about forming a grand coalition with the PDIP. Also Read: Not Wanting to Repeat 2019 Incident, Mahfud MD Says Everyone Has the Right to Become Vice Presidential Candidate Indeed, the great axis between the Greater Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR) and the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) under the orchestra of President Joko Widodo has not yet found common ground. Especially in determining the figure of vice president and vice president. “Although the major axis between KKIR and KIB has been initiated and evenendorse directly by President Jokowi. However, the major axis has not yet agreed on who will be the presidential candidates. This condition opens up opportunities, especially for KIB political parties, to meet with the PDIP,” Yusak explained. The KKIR axis itself is occupied by the Gerindra party and the PKB. While the KIB is filled by the Golkar Party, the PAN and the PPP. Also Read: These Two NU Figures Are The Right Choices For Vice Presidential Candidate Ganjar Pranowo The PAN and the PPP have even openly discussed Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate. This was later suspected by Yusak, as there was quite a high potential for both political parties to join the PDIP. Furthermore, Yusak observed the presence of President Joko Widodo during the IDP’s statement of Ganjar as proof that the political negotiations with Megawati had been successful. “President Jokowi’s presence at the announcement of Ganjar as presidential candidate confirmed Jokowi’s support for Ganjar. Jokowi’s political lobbying for Mega to nominate Ganjar can be considered a success,” he said. declared. Because, linked to Jokowi’s ability to form the axis of the Great Coalition, Yusak sees it as a strategy that the president is currently playing. Especially to become a kingmaker in the 2024 presidential election. “Regarding Jokowi’s support for Prabowo, this is of course part of the strategy put in place to continue to ‘put eggs’ in many baskets. After all, Jokowi has an interest in becoming the king of the election 2024 presidential election,” Yusak said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoindonesia.id/info-polhukam/9618581157/jokowi-akan-menjadi-king-maker-di-pilpres-2024-dan-tokoh-pembentuk-koalisi-besar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos