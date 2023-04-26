Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a ‘long and meaningful’ phone call with China’s Xi Jinping





Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and warned “there is no winner in a nuclear war”, Chinese state media reported. Key points: Mr Xi told Mr Zelenskyy: ‘Negotiation is the only viable way out’

Mr Zelenskyy described the phone call as 'long and meaningful'

Mr Zelenskyy described the phone call as ‘long and meaningful’ Ukraine hopes appeal will lead to improved bilateral ties, while China sends special representative for further talks with Kyiv Xi’s government will also send a “special representative” to Ukraine for talks on a possible “political settlement”, according to a government statement reported by state television. China tried to appear neutral in the war but refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and blocked United Nations efforts to condemn it. Mr Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement ahead of the February 2020 invasion, saying their governments had “boundless friendship”. Talks between Mr. Xi and Mr. Zelenskyy had been expected for weeks, after China presented a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. The phone call was another step for China towards deeper involvement in resolving the conflict. “Negotiation is the only viable way out,” state television said in a report on Mr. Xi’s comments to Mr. Zelenskyy. “There is no winner in a nuclear war,” the report said. “All parties involved must remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look to their future and destiny and that of humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.” The Russian Foreign Ministry said it noted China’s willingness to engage in a peace process for Ukraine. “We note that the Chinese side is ready to make efforts to establish a negotiation process,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Mr Zelenskyy described the phone call as “long and meaningful” and said he hoped it would lead to stronger relations with Beijing. “I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping,” he wrote on Twitter. “I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.” Mr. Xi said in early April that he was open to speaking with Mr. Zelenskyy. Mr. Zelenskyy had repeatedly asked Mr. Xi to meet him, including after the Chinese leader visited Mr. Putin in Moscow last month. Ukraine’s presidential office said more details of what was said would be released later today. PA/ABC

