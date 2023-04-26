Aamir Khan’s high praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’





Aamir Khan attended an event to mark the 100th episode of PM Modi’s radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ New Delhi: “Mann Ki Baat” is an important communication tool through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens, actor Aamir Khan said on the sidelines of the “National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100” on Wednesday. The one-day conclave was opened by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as guest of honour. The 100th episode of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio show is due to air on April 30. “It’s a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, making suggestions, leading…” VIDEO | “It’s a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country is doing with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts and making suggestions,” Bollywood actor Aamir Khan said at the National Conclave on “Mann Ki Baat @ 100” in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jrUAawtyAC Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023 “That’s how you lead through communication. You tell your people what you envision, how you see the future, how you want your support in this area. (It’s an) important communication that happens in ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” Aamir Khan told Press Trust of India. Asked if PM Modi is only talking about his “man ki baat” (what he wants to talk about) on the radio show, the Bollywood superstar said, “I think it’s his prerogative because he does it… It’s his way of hearing what the people have to say by connecting with people across the country. I think this is a very important initiative.” Later today, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor will take part in a panel titled ‘Awahan Se Jan Andolan’. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

