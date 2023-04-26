The most ideal duo, Ganjar-Erick Symbol of Jokowi’s sustainability





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Perfector Political Observer for Indonesia, Amir Faisal said Minister of BUMN Eric Thohir ideal to become a mate of Presidential Candidate (Candidate) Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) as a Vice Presidential Candidate (cawapres). The man who goes by the familiar name Faisal said Erick Thohir was a symbol of the continuation of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) work and development agenda in government. It is therefore ideal to be paired with Ganjar Pranowo, who has similarities to President Jokowi in terms of leadership. “Erick Thohir is a symbol of sustainable development who was started by President Jokowi, as a reliable minister and has always been the enforcer and negotiator, Erick Thohir is the most ideal candidate for Ganjar Pranowo,” Faisal said in a written statement in Jakarta. , Wednesday (26/4/2023). As is known, Erick Thohir carried out many strategic missions from President Jokowi to lead the government. Since receiving the mandate of Minister of the BUMN, he has been given a strategic mission to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and restore the national economy. This was successfully achieved by Erick Thohir bringing in millions of Covid-19 vaccines and promoting economic driving programs such as KUR, Mekaar and Makmur. At the BUMN ministry, Erick Thohir also successfully responded to President Jokowi’s challenge to transform BUMN businesses and clean up the corruptors. Thanks to the transformation led by Erick Thohir, the Ministry of Public Enterprises has managed to steadily increase its profits each year. From IDR 13 trillion in 2020 to IDR 124.7 trillion in 2021. Then, in 2022, profits will rise again to reach IDR 303.7 trillion, although this figure is unaudited. At the same time, the contribution of the Ministry of BUMN to the state has also increased over the past three years by IDR 68 trillion. In the cleaning sector, Erick Thohir managed to unmask the Jiwasraya and Asabri mega-corruption cases with the Attorney General’s office. He also managed to solve corruption cases that occurred at Garuda Indonesia, Waskita Beton Precast and PLN. He is now investigating allegations of misuse of pension funds by public company employees with the Attorney General’s office. Thanks to these various successes, President Jokowi even claimed that Erick Thohir was a reliable minister in the government because he could materialize his ideas and ideas for the benefit of the society and the country. Therefore, with these experiences, Faisal said that Erick Thohir is Ganjar Pranowo’s perfect companion in government for Indonesia to move forward and continue President Jokowi’s leadership. “The two will complement each other in the national leadership, Ganjar, who has a regional leader background, and Erick Thohir, who has a BUMN ministry background, so that they become a very good mix to manage Indonesia,” says Faisal. In the list below, what is your favorite cell phone?

