Chinese Xi Jinping talks by phone with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone on Wednesday for the first time since invading Russia, two months after Beijing said it wanted to mediate peace in the war on Israel. Ukraine and after Xi’s visit to Moscow last month.
Zelenskyy said he had “a long and meaningful phone call” with Xi. His press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, said Zelenskyy and Xi spoke for nearly an hour.
“I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post without giving further details.
Ukraine’s presidential office said more details of what was said would be released later today.
In China, the phone call was reported by state media. China’s Central Television said Beijing intended to send an envoy to kyiv to discuss “a political settlement” of the war.
Talks between the two leaders had been expected for weeks, after China presented a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. The phone call was another step for China towards deeper involvement in resolving the conflict.
Despite this openness, Zelensky said in an interview with The Associated Press in late March that he had not spoken with Xi since the start of the war and invited him to visit Ukraine.
The peace proposal follows China’s announcement of its willingness to act as a mediator in the war that has reinvigorated Western alliances seen by Beijing and Moscow as rivals.
With this step, Xi’s government has bolstered China’s claim to be neutral in the war, despite blocking United Nations efforts to condemn the Kremlin invasion.
While Zelenskyy has brought his country closer to NATO and successfully pleaded with alliance member countries to send sophisticated modern weapons to help defeat Russia, Beijing has accused the West of provoking the conflict. and to “fan the flames” by supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons.
When China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in February, Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement. But he said success would depend on actions, not words.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Xi to the Kremlin, in what was seen as a powerful message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow from the fighting in Ukraine have failed.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster on Wednesday to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of another atomic disaster in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia.
Zelenskyy drew a parallel between the Chernobyl nuclear disaster on April 26, 1986, and Moscow’s brief seizure of the plant and its radiation-contaminated exclusion zone following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“Last year, the occupier not only seized the (Chernobyl) nuclear power plant, but also again endangered the whole world,” Zelenskyy said in an English Telegram post.
Russian forces were stationed at the Chernobyl plant between February and March last year, before it was taken over by Ukrainian troops.
Zelenskyy said kyiv has since restored pre-war security measures and scientific activities in the area. But he warned that future moves from Moscow could endanger global nuclear security.
“Ukraine and the world paid a high price for the liquidation of the consequences of the (Chernobyl) disaster,” he said.
Zelenskyy’s office released photos of him laying flowers at two kyiv memorials to Chernobyl victims and observing a minute’s silence.
More than 150 members of Ukraine’s National Guard captured during Russia’s occupation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone are still being held by Russia, Ukraine’s environment minister has said.
Russian forces have also been stationed at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and one of the 10 largest in the world, since seizing the site at the start of the war.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Kremlin forces of using the plant as a base to fire into neighboring Ukrainian territory. On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials reported that heavy Russian artillery fire hit towns on the west bank of the Dnieper, directly opposite the plant.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian atomic energy supplier Energoatom accused Moscow of turning the plant into “a military base, mining the perimeter”.
The plant has six reactors, all of which have been shut down in the past year.
“We must do everything not to give the terrorist state any chance to use nuclear facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world,” Zelenskyy said in his Telegram post.
The head of the UN’s atomic energy agency, Rafael Grossi, warned that the risk of nearby fighting was tantamount to “playing with fire” as a stray shell could trigger a disaster.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, headed by Grossi, has been trying for months to secure an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on securing the plant, whose reactors and other equipment still require power external power to operate security systems.
Zaporizhzhia, along with Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk, is one of four provinces that Russia illegally annexed last September.
Amid the ongoing war of attrition and a broad battlefield stalemate, these areas of eastern Ukraine have had little respite from Russian bombardment.
Head of the Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko said on Wednesday that overnight the Russians hit 19 civilian areas with 53 artillery attacks, six rocket attacks, seven drone attacks and an airstrike.
At least two civilians were killed and 13 others injured in Ukraine on Tuesday and overnight, the Ukrainian presidential office said.
