Terrorist convicted of bomb plot has been denied freedom by officials who fear he could do it again
A terrorist convicted of planning to blow up the London Stock Exchange and later recalled to prison will not be released amid fears he breached parole restrictions designed to keep the public safe.
Shah Rahman, then 29, was one of four British al-Qaeda-inspired extremists who pleaded guilty to involvement in planning acts of terrorism in 2012.
A handwritten target list discovered at the home of one of the men gave the names and addresses of then London Mayor Boris Johnson, two rabbis, the US Embassy and the Stock Exchange.
The plot was stopped by plainclothes anti-terror police before firm dates could be set for the attacks.
Rahman was released from prison in 2017 on license and with the imposition of terrorism notification requirements.
Shah Rahman, then 29, pictured, was one of four British al-Qaeda-inspired extremists who pleaded guilty to involvement in plotting acts of terrorism in 2012
He planned the attack alongside Usman Khan, who was released on license in December 2018. In November 2019 he was shot dead by police after killing two people in a terror attack on London Bridge .
Target: A handwritten list found at the home of one of the men gave the names and addresses of then London Mayor Boris Johnson, two rabbis, the US Embassy and the Stock Exchange (pictured)
On August 6, 2021, Rahman’s wife was subjected to a port arrest and an unauthorized number for him was found on her phone under the name “husband”.
Police then carried out a search of his home which also uncovered an undeclared secret bank account.
Some proceeds from Rahman’s online perfume business had been paid into the account.
Then 39, Rahman was recalled to prison on March 22, 2022.
Under Registered Terrorist Offender Notices (RTOs), it is an offense if the required persons do not give information to the police such as a new telephone number or bank account details.
In June 2022, Rahman admitted to three notification breaches involving an undeclared bank account, email and phone.
At the Old Bailey, in mitigation, Audrey Mogan said Rahman committed the offenses in an effort to rebuild his life, connect with his wife and start a small business.
She said there was nothing nefarious about his activities and that the accused had positively engaged with the authorities.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison for each of the three offenses to be carried out simultaneously.
The parole case was heard on February 21, and Rahman appeared via video link from prison. His team argued that he had “motivation and a willingness to engage in relevant interventions”.
MailOnline obtained the board’s written summary, which read: ‘His behavior was described as positive. Mr. Rahman had also engaged in relevant intervention to review and build on the work he had undertaken prior to his release.
Guilty: (top row and 2nd row left) Shah Rahman, Gurukanth Desai and Abdul Miah, who were among the quartet guilty of the most serious terrorism charges in the case. Second row, right, is Omar Latif of Cardiff. From left to right on the third row are Usman Khan and Mohammed Shahjahan from Stoke and on the bottom row are Mohibur Rahman and Nazam Hussain, also from Stoke
The panel was told that a probation plan included a requirement to reside in designated accommodation for an extended period as well as strict limitations on Mr. Rahman’s contact, movement and activities.
But in a damning conclusion, he said: ‘The panel concluded that this plan was sound, but was not convinced that Mr. Rahman would comply with it.’
It concluded: ‘After reviewing the circumstances of Mr Rahman’s index offence, the time he spent under licence, the events leading up to his recall, the progress made since his return to custody and the evidence presented at the hearing and on the record, the panel was not satisfied that Mr. Rahman was fit for release.
Now 40, this was Rahman’s first parole hearing since his recall to prison. He will be eligible for a second hearing in two years.
If not deemed safe enough to be paroled, Rahman will be automatically released when his sentence ends in December 2029.
A parole board spokesperson confirmed: “We can confirm that a panel of the parole board has denied Shah Rahman’s release following an oral hearing.
“Parole board decisions focus only on the risk a prisoner might pose to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.”
Rahman was one of nine terrorists convicted of various charges by Woolwich Crown Court in 2012 after an extensive police and security service operation against three gangs of extremists based around Stoke-on-Trent, Cardiff and London.
