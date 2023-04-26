Prime Minister Modi will pay final respects to Parkash Badal in Chandigarh today: report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Chandigarh on Wednesday to pay final respects to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal who died in a private hospital in Mohali.

Patriarch Shiromani Akali Dal Badal was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after complaining of respiratory discomfort. He breathed his last around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He was 95 years old.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Chandigarh at noon to pay his last respects to Parkash Singh Badal, sources said.

Modi had described Badal’s disappearance on Tuesday as a “personal loss” and said he was a colossal figure in Indian politics who had contributed greatly to the nation.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation,” Modi said in a tweet.

Badal has worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state in critical times, the prime minister said.

“The passing of Parkash Singh Badal is a personal loss for me. I interacted closely with him for many decades and learned so much from him,” Modi had said.

“I remember our many conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and his countless admirers,” he added.