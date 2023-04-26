China’s Xi calls out Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, after weeks of mounting pressure to do so

Updated April 26, 2023 8:33 a.m. ET

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than a month after Xi’s summit in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Xi called on Zelensky after weeks of mounting pressure from Western leaders to use his influence with Putin to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine, which began with the Russian invasion in late February 2022. .

It was the first call between Xi and Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian the government said. China say it happened Wednesday, at the invitation of Zelenskyy.

In writing on Twitter, Zelenskyy said the call was “long and meaningful”, but did not say if they were talking about ways to end the conflict. The call lasted nearly an hour, according to a Ukrainian government post on the Telegram messaging app.

I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations. — (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2023

A Chinese government read after call said he would send a special representative “to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”.

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by, add fuel to the fire, let alone exploit the situation for its own benefit. “said the Chinese government. “No matter how the international landscape changes, China is willing to work with the Ukrainian side to push forward the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.”

Following the conversation with Xi, Zelenskyy’s office announced that he had named Pavlo Ryabikin as ambassador to China, a post that had been vacant for two years.

Xi and Zelenskyy’s call comes as the Chinese leader has sought to play the role of international peacemaker, having negotiated a deal to mend fences between Middle Eastern rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

However, the chances of a breakthrough in the Ukrainian conflict are slim, given the remoteness of the positions of Moscow and Kiev, in particular on the question of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.

Russia occupies large parts of eastern Ukraine and Crimea, and kyiv insists no talks are possible until Moscow withdraws from Ukrainian territory. Even a ceasefire, Ukraine says, will only give Moscow time to regroup in its faltering military campaign. Ukraine rejected a 36 hour deadline Russian ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas.

Analysts say Ukraine is preparing for a spring counter-offensive, which could begin soon, with the aim of retaking lands occupied by Russia. The success or failure of these operations could radically reshape the conflict and potentially create the conditions that would make talks more feasible for both sides.

Speaking to NPR on Monday, President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the government welcomes a role for China in peace efforts, even if Kyiv does not accept Beijing’s plan.

“We appealed to China and presented President Zelenskyy’s peace plan,” Yermak said. “Of course, we cannot say that we accept China’s plan or policy position, but it is good that they are ready to get involved. We are looking for contact between President Zelenskyy and President Xi because that we think is the best way to listen, personally, between our presidents.”

The Chinese leader, having recently secured an unprecedented third term as president, seeks to restore China’s international credentials amid deeply strained ties with the United States and more and more difficult with Europe. Countries there see China’s close ties with Russia their “limitless” partnership with growing distrust and skepticism.

Earlier this week, China’s ambassador to France sparked outrage in Europe by to wonder whether the former Soviet republics are sovereign states under international law. China’s foreign ministry tried to backtrack on his remarks, saying it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet republics.

Beijing’s ties are also frayed with Western countries on issues ranging from trade and human rights to concerns over Taiwan.

China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in a stand released on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukrainian crisis,” the 12-point position paper said. “All efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the crisis must be encouraged and supported.

Zelenskyy has since requested an audience with Xi but has been skeptical of the proposal, given Beijing’s close ties to Moscow. Washington essentially rejected the proposal, saying China was not a neutral arbiter in this dispute.

Julian Hayda and Hanna Palamarenko contributed reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine. Alex Leff contributed from Washington.

