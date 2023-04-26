PM Modi pays final respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays final respects to former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal boss Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh, (ANI)

Chandīgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday and visited the office of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to pay his last respects to SAD boss Parkash Singh Badal. Badal’s remains were brought to the SAD office in Sector 28 in Chandigarh to pay their last respects on Wednesday morning, where party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers to pay their respects. The senior Punjab politician died on Tuesday at the age of 95. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. His last rites will be performed at 1 p.m. in the ancestral village of Badal tomorrow.

“With deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of S Parkash Singh Ji Badal, five-time boss of CM&SAD. taken to Vill Badal. Cremation will be on April 27,” SAD said earlier in a tweet. In its official press release, Fortis Hospital said: “S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted to Fortis Mohali Hospital on 16th April 2023, with an acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma “He was transferred to ICU Medical on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC with medical management.” “He was being managed by Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera with the Cardiology supported Respirology and Critical Care team. Despite proper medical management, S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Mohali Hospital sends its condolences on the passing of S Parkash Singh Badal,” the statement added. Meanwhile, the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared two days of national mourning after Badal’s disappearance. The flag will fly at half mast across the country for two days, while all official entertainment programs have been cancelled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over his passing and said Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state in critical times”.

According to the party, Badal was admitted to intensive care on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties. Parkash Singh Badal served as Chief Minister of Punjab several times. He served as a CM from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002 and 2007 to 2017. He was also the youngest CM ever to hold office in Punjab state.

