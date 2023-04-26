Fiery opening statements mark the start of the battery and libel trial of E. Jean Carroll versus Trump





New York CNN—

E. Jean Carroll and two other women will testify in the battery and defamation trial against former President Donald Trump to show Trump’s alleged pattern of violent behavior, Carroll’s attorney told jurors Tuesday in opening statements.

Three women, one clear pattern, attorney Shawn Crowley said. Start with a friendly meeting in a semi-public place. Suddenly leaping, kissing, grabbing, groping. Do not wait. When you’re a star, you can do whatever you want. And when they talk about what happened, attack. Humiliate them. Call them liars. Call them too ugly to mug.

Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation, alleging he raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury department store in the spring of 1996 and then defamed her years later when she went public with the allegations. A jury met on Tuesday and the first witnesses will appear from Wednesday.

Carroll is expected to testify on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter. The first witness is expected to be Cheryl Beal, who worked at Bergdorf Goodman, the source said.

You will, of course, hear from Ms. Carroll herself, Crowley said. She will testify to her traumatic encounter with Donald Trump, her decision to remain silent for so long, and how, when she finally spoke publicly, Donald Trump responded with vicious lies designed to destroy her.

Carroll will candidly acknowledge the shame she felt over the alleged assault and her decision not to come forward sooner. How could she tell the world that she had been stupid enough to walk into a box with Donald Trump, thought Carroll, according to her attorney.

At the time, Carroll saw Trump not as dangerous, but as a character and a townsman, Crowley said.

Jurors won’t have to base their decision solely on Carroll’s testimony, the attorney said, as two of Carroll’s friends will corroborate his account and two former Bergdorf Goodman employees who worked at the store in 1996 will corroborate details of Carroll’s account. Carroll. They will testify that they personally saw Trump shopping at Bergdorf Goodman on several occasions during this period, a fact that Trump has previously disputed.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said in his opening statement that Carroll conspired against the former president with the two women, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, because they hated him politically.

They conspired to politically hurt Donald Trump, Trump’s lawyer said, according to trial evidence.

Tacopina told the jury that they were not there to review the accounts of these two women.

It’s not up to you here, says Tacopina. These people never complained. Nobody ever told the police, including Ms. Carroll. Person. Because that would require a real investigation. Nobody has ever done that. But they want you to focus on something other than the E story. Jean Carroll because she is so amazing and amazing.

Tacopina asked the jury to focus on the case at hand and called Carroll’s account vague and inconsistent.

It all boils down to making you believe the unbelievable. Nothing else in this courtroom matters, he said.

The jury will see the Access Hollywood tape that captured Trump graphically depicting how he would use his fame to aggressively prey on women, Carrolls’ attorney said.

You’ll hear him bragging about doing almost the same thing he did to Ms. Carroll to other women, Carroll’s lawyer said.

Trump has previously said his language on the tape was locker room talk not based on truth.

It’s not a dressing room talk, it’s exactly what he did to Ms Carroll and other women, Crowley said in court on Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyer acknowledged the Access Hollywood tape was stupid but not an admission.

It’s silly, but it’s locker room talk, Tacopina said.

On Tuesday, Tacopina went through Carroll’s purported account line by line, questioning the plausibility of certain details and at times scoffing.

Carroll has produced no objective evidence to support his claim because it did not happen, the attorney said. Carroll, a columnist known for keeping a diary, did not document the account in her personal diary, Tacopina added.

She abuses the system by advancing a false allegation of rape for money, for political reasons and for status, and in doing so, she really downplays the real victims of rape, Tacopina said. It exploits their pain and suffering.

He told jurors they could feel free to hate Trump.

People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump, Tacopina said. You can hate Donald Trump, that’s fine. There is a secret time and place for that. This is called an urn. But not here in court.

Trump’s legal team will not present a lengthy case in his defense, Tacopina suggested, but will seek to overturn the Carroll case when cross-examining the plaintiff’s witnesses.

His coming out through the interrogation of their witnesses. It’s our whole defence. That and a sworn testimony from Donald Trump that you’re going to see, Tacopina said. There are no witnesses to call to prove a negative.

Trump is unlikely to testify in his own defense but will rely on previous denials, including in a video deposition taken last October in the case, Tacopina also suggested.

There is absolutely nothing more to add, said the lawyer. I don’t want to distract from the subject of his story.

After the jury was dismissed for the day, Judge Lewis Kaplan challenged Tacopina to confirm that Trump would not testify in his own defense.

Tacopina said he still isn’t sure if Trump will testify.

The judge told Trump’s attorney that it was an imposition on court staff and security to leave the question unanswered and therefore Tacopina had to inform the court definitively at some point this week.

This story has been updated with additional information.

