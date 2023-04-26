Former Conservative MP Chris Pincher will not run in next election | Conservatives





Chris Pincher, the former Tory MP whose alleged misconduct helped hasten Boris Johnson’s departure from Downing Street, has reportedly decided not to stand again in the next election. Pincher has sat as an independent since losing the Tory whip in July last year following allegations he groped two drunk men. Pincher, who was Johnson’s deputy chief whip, said he embarrassed myself and others after reporting his behavior at the Carlton Club in Londons Piccadilly. The allegation was reported by Tory MPs who had witnessed it. According to BBC Stoke and Staffordshire News, the MP for Tamworth has told national and local Conservative officials that he will not stand again. Pincher has been contacted for comment. Downing Street initially insisted that Johnson and his team were unaware of any specific prior allegations against Pincher before promoting him to the whips office. It later emerged that this was not true. Pincher had previously resigned over claims he made unwanted passes to a fellow Tory, for which an inquest cleared him of wrongdoing. In an unusual move, Simon McDonald, who was the Foreign Office’s chief official when Pincher was Johnson’s deputy and foreign secretary, said the latter had been made aware of an allegation against Pincher of groping. Initial denials from Downing Street, after months of political pressure on Johnson over reports of lockdown-breaking parties in and around No 10, prompted exasperated ministers to resign en masse and Johnson to announce his departure. Pincher remains under formal investigation by Parliament’s Commissioner for Standards for a potential breach of the rules relating to actions which cause significant reputational damage to the Commons or MPs generally. This investigation began in October. If he is found to have broken the rules, Pincher could be forced to apologize and could face a suspension from the Commons. If it were to last 10 days or more, a by-election could be called in his constituency. skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Adding to the pressure on Pincher to leave is the fact that Eddie Hughes, a fellow Tory MP and former cabinet minister, is said to have ambitions to fight for the Tamworth seat after his constituency of Walsall North was effectively abolished under boundary changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/apr/26/former-tory-mp-chris-pincher-will-not-stand-at-next-election-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos