Erdogan awards IRCS For Dedication to help those affected by the earthquake

TEHRAN Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded the Iranian Red Crescent Society the Medal “For Dedication” for its support in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake.

At a ceremony held on Tuesday, Erdogan presented the medal to Pir-Hossein Kolivand for his efforts to provide those affected by the earthquake with rescue and relief services.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society was the first national community in the world, whose planes carrying humanitarian aid and its specialized rescue teams landed in the disaster areas of Turkey and Syria and carried out rescue operations in cooperation with the Red Crescent Societies of the two host countries.

Kolivand said on February 14 that the IRCS had taken steps to deploy search and rescue teams, along with the necessary tools and supplies, to areas of Turkey and Syria affected by the February 6 earthquake.

Kolivand noted that by using search and rescue dogs and other tools, Iranian rescue personnel were able to extract survivors from the wreckage from day one.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for its services during the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

I salute the leadership and commitment of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, wrote IFRC President Francesco Rocca in a letter to IRCS Chief Pir-Hossein Kolivand.

I assure you that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies stands by your side in carrying out humanitarian missions, Rocca added, IRNA reported.

Words cannot express my gratitude to the volunteers and staff of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who worked tirelessly to save lives and support the needy from the onset of the emergency. »

“Undoubtedly, your efforts are all the more significant when considering the humanitarian response that the Iranian Red Crescent is providing nationwide in the Khoi region and in several provinces affected by climate problems,” he said. underlined the President of the IFRC.

On February 18, Syrian Health Minister Hassan Muhammad Al-Ghabash thanked Iran for providing aid to those affected by the recent devastating earthquake.

In order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the earthquake-affected areas in Syria, we turn to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, he said during a meeting with the head of the IRCS Pir -Hossein Kolivand, IRNA reported.

The Syrian official appreciated the relief and rescue services and the humanitarian shipments sent by Iran, noting that the Syrian health and medical personnel have currently and as far as possible brought this crisis under control.

In a short time, Iranian officials and rescue teams arrived in the earthquake-affected areas of Aleppo and, based on instructions, started the relief operation and helped the earthquake victims. earth.

These teams also provided very good information to the Syrian rescue teams, he added.

With the help of Iran’s ambassador to Syria and the right interaction, aid reached the earthquake victims very quickly, he said.

We are very happy to have with us brothers who sympathized with the victims of the earthquake and supported the suffering Syrian people, Al-Ghabash stressed.

In a meeting with Kolivand in March 2022, Rocca expressed satisfaction with the high number of IRCS volunteers around the world and said that IRCS is one of the strongest communities in the world, which gives people hope after every incident.

Stating that the IFRC will support the programs of the IRCS, he announced that he was ready to strengthen the relations of the Iranian Red Crescent Society with other national communities, as these communities can use the experience and knowledge of Iran to manage and prevent incidents.

Currently, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Currently, some 14 medical institutions provide humanitarian, relief and health services to destitute people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali. , Niger and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners as well as obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists and dentists.

