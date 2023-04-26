What to know about E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Trump | Donald Trump News





The latest lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump has this time opened a civil case related to rape allegations made by former E magazine advice columnist Jean Carroll.

The trial comes just weeks after Trump made his first appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court, where he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.

The most recent trial is also taking place in Manhattan, this time in federal civilian court, although Trump’s attorneys have said he is unlikely to testify. Because the case is civil and not criminal, Trump does not face a prison sentence if convicted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rape allegation

Carroll alleged that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996.

The attack happened after Carroll, then a well-known Elle magazine columnist, unexpectedly bumped into Trump. The real estate scion invited her to shop with him for a gift of women’s lingerie before they teased each other to try on a garment.

Carroll said they ended up alone together in a store dressing room, where Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she pushed him away and ran away. Carroll first made her accusations in a 2019 memoir.

Trump has vehemently denied that a rape ever took place or that he even knew Carroll, a longtime Elle magazine columnist. He called Carroll crazy and mentally ill. He claimed she fabricated the rape allegation to boost sales of her book.

What does the lawsuit say?

The Carrolls trial has two main parts.

The first is the rape allegation. While such a charge would normally be tried in criminal court, the alleged incident had passed New York’s statute of limitations after the commission of a crime during which the alleged perpetrator can be tried criminally.

However, New York State enacted a law in November last year that allows individuals to sue alleged sexual abusers, even if the abuse happened decades ago. If Trump is found liable for the battery claim, he could be ordered to pay cash, the amount yet to be determined.

In court papers, Carroll said she told friends about the attack immediately after, but was inspired to come forward publicly following the MeToo movement, which gained momentum in 2017. after a series of sexual abuse allegations against film producer Harvey. Weinstein emerged.

The second item is a defamation suit brought against Trump for derogatory remarks he made about her while denying the rape allegations. Carroll originally filed a separate lawsuit alleging defamation only before New York law allowing lawsuits against alleged sex offenders was enacted. This lawsuit is still pending.

What will happen at trial?

Jury selection began on Tuesday, with Judge Lewis A Kaplan saying the names of jurors will not be released to the public and lawyers, to protect them from possible harassment.

Carroll was scheduled to testify at the trial, along with several other women who accused Trump of abuse.

Accusers include Jessica Leeds, who is set to say Trump tried to put his hand up her skirt on a 1979 flight on which the two were assigned neighboring seats.

Natasha Stoynoff, a former editor of People magazine, was also set to testify that Trump pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her at his Florida mansion when she went there in 2005 to interview Trump and his wife. then pregnant, Melania Trump.

Jurors also had to see the 2005 Access Hollywood video in which Trump is heard making misogynistic remarks about women, including a claim that celebrities can sexually grab women without asking.

Kaplan also asked attorneys on both sides not to say anything to potential jurors about who was paying legal fees, after reports surfaced that Carrolls’ legal team had received funding from American Future Republic, an organization of center left financed by the co-founder of LinkedIn. Reid Hoffman.

In previous questioning, Carroll said his lawyers relied solely on contingency fees, meaning they only collected money if the case was won.

Could Trump make an appearance?

Although Trump’s attorneys have said he will not attend the trial or testify, that is subject to change.

If he does not appear, the jury will be able to see excerpts of his testimony recorded on video.

Trump’s lawyers had asked that the jurors be told that the ex-president wanted to spare the city any disruption his presence might have caused. Kaplan denied that request, noting that Trump has a campaign event in New Hampshire scheduled for Thursday, the third day of the trial.

If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, the Secret Service, Marshals Service, and New York City can certainly keep him safe in this highly secure federal courthouse, Kaplan wrote in an order.

