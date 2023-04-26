Indonesia Announces Agenda for 42nd ASEAN Summits | World





42nd ASEAN Summit logo at Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta. (Photo: ANTARA) 42nd ASEAN Summit logo at Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta. (Photo: ANTARA) Jakarta (VNA) The 42nd ASEAN Summit, due to take place in Indonesia’s Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province from May 9-11, will have eight meetings agendas, according to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

The meetings of the 42nd ASEAN summit will be held in two formats, namely plenary and retreat, she said at a press conference on April 25, adding that important issues will be discussed in depth. , efficient and practical. According to Marsudi, seven of the eight meetings will be chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, including the ASEAN leaders’ meeting with parliament, youth, business and the high-level task force. Two other meetings – the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation (IMT-GT) and the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area Cooperation (BIMP-EAGA) – will be led by Malaysia. Prime Minister Anouar Ibrahim. THE 42nd ASEAN Summit will start on 8 May with the agenda for the senior officials’ meeting and will be followed by a meeting at ministerial level on 9 May. The summit will take place on May 10 and 11. One of the sites selected for the ASEAN summit is Waringin Peak, which is expected to host the spouses program for pairs of heads of state, she said./. ANV

