Ukraine. Chinese Xi Jinping calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the Russian invasion | world news
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a “long and meaningful” call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the long-awaited conversation between the two leaders, Xi calls for Russia And Ukraine to restart peace talks and warned “there is no winner in a nuclear war”, according to state media.
The Chinese government has also pledged to send a “special representative” to kyiv for discussions on a possible “political settlement”.
Last Ukrainian War:
Putin ‘won’t back down’ even if Ukraine offensive succeeds
Writing on Twitter after the discussion, Mr Zelensky said, “I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping.
“I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”
It comes two months after Beijing said it wanted to act as a peace broker.
China tried to appear neutral on the conflict, but refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
President Xi reportedly said China would send special representatives to Ukraine to hold talks with “all parties” on the “political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”.
He said China was willing to continue providing “humanitarian aid” to Ukraine.
“Both sides should focus on the future, persist in viewing and planning bilateral relations with a long-term perspective, carry on the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity between the two sides,” he said.
“No winner in a nuclear war”
“Negotiation is the only viable way out,” Chinese state television also quoted Xi as reporting on the appeal.
He added: “There is no winner in a nuclear war.
“All parties involved must remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look to their future and destiny and that of humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.”
Prior to the February 2022 invasion, the Chinese President and Vladimir Poutine released a joint statement saying their governments have “boundless friendship”.
China’s new role as a peacemaker is unlikely to change much in reality
There were rumors that this call was going to take place around the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
It happened a little later than expected, but it is no less significant.
For the Chinese, this plays an important role in their claim to be a neutral peacemaker – remember that China says it wants to broker peace and has never openly condemned or condoned war.
But the reality is that China has provided crucial financial technology and diplomatic cover to Russia, and Xi has spoken to Putin numerous times since the invasion and even spent a three-day state visit to Moscow in March.
Many have asked how China can claim to be neutral in light of all this and have never even spoken to Zelenskyy; he now has the answer to those criticisms. However, if this call allows China to continue to present itself as “the great statesman”, it is unlikely to change much in reality.
Learn more:
Isolating China would be a ‘betrayal of our national interest’, says foreign minister
The clumsy multipolar world of the West compared to the ever-rich developing countries
But earlier this year, the Chinese government released a peace proposal and called for a ceasefire and talks.
The phone call between the two leaders was another step for China towards deeper involvement in resolving the ongoing war.
It comes after Mr Zelenskyy said in late March that he had not spoken with Xi since the start of the war and repeatedly asked to meet him – including after he visited Mr Putin in Moscow last month.
Why China’s Position Matters
A Chinese Foreign Ministry official added that President Xi’s call with President Zelenskyy “shows China’s objective and impartial stance on international affairs.”
They said what the country had done to help resolve the crisis was “above the edge”.
Sky’s Asia correspondent Helen-Ann Smith said the phone call between President Zelenskyy and President Xi was “really meaningful”.
She added: “China’s position on this war is really very important, it presents itself as a potential peacemaker.
“He wants to be seen as the power that can broker peace because he says he is one of the only mutual parties.
“The West views this claim with some skepticism. China has never condemned the invasion, but it has provided Russia with funding and technology and significant diplomatic cover.”
The phone call between the two leaders also comes after French President Emmanuel Macron urged Xi to “bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table” over the war in Ukraine earlier this month.
Mr. Macron had been visiting Beijing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyenwho said he expects China to promote a just peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
