Donald Trump civil trial begins for alleged rape of E Jean Carroll





Former US President Donald Trump went on trial on Tuesday on a 30-year-old rape complaint filed by a former advice columnist, with jurors in the civil case hearing his allegation of being attacked in the dressing room of a big luxury shop.

The former president says nothing happened between them.

E Jean Carroll will testify that what happened in minutes in a dressing room in 1996 would change her life forever,” one of her lawyers, Shawn Crowley, said in an opening statement.

Filled with fear and shame, she kept silent for decades. Eventually, however, silence became impossible, Mr Crowley said.

And when she broke that silence in a 2019 memoir, Mr. Trump used the most powerful platform in the world to lie about what he had done, attack Ms. Carroll’s integrity and insult her appearance.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina described his story as wildly implausible and lacking in evidence, and called it an affront to justice.

He accused Ms Caroll of pursuing the case for financial, status and political reasons.

It all comes down to: Do ​​you believe the unbelievable? Mr. Tacopina told the jury made up of six men and three women.

He urged the heavily Democratic New York panel to put politics aside in considering the case against the former Republican president and New York resident.

You can hate Donald Trump. It’s OK. But there is a secret time and place for it. It’s called a ballot box in an election,” Tacopina said.

“It’s not here in a court. No one is above the law but no one is below.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered attorneys at the start of a civil trial to restrain their clients and witnesses from making public statements that could lead to violence.

Mr Trump, who faces a number of legal issues that could threaten his bid for a second term in the White House in 2024, denies the allegations.

The start of the trial comes weeks after his landmark arraignment on criminal charges related to an alleged silent payment made to an adult film star shortly before the 2016 election.

What is Trump accused of?

Ms. Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, said she was raped by Mr. Trump in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

She said the attack took place after Mr Trump asked her for shopping advice.

Ms Carroll first made the allegation in an excerpt from her book published by New York Magazine in 2019.

Mr. Trump then responded by saying that he had never met her, that she was not my type and that she was totally lying.

Ms Carroll first sued Mr Trump for defamation in 2019, but was unable to include the rape claim because the statute of limitations for the alleged offense had expired.

But a new law took effect in New York in November last year that provides redress to victims of sexual assault decades after the assaults may have happened.

It gave victims of sexual assault in the state a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers, even when the abuse happened a long time ago.

E Jean Carroll in New York court in March 2020. AP

Lawyers for Ms Carroll have filed a new lawsuit accusing Mr Trump of assault and battery when he forcibly raped and groped her.

It also included defamation for a message he posted on his Truth Social platform where he denied the alleged rape and called her a complete con artist.

The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for psychological harm, pain and suffering, loss of dignity and damage to his reputation.

Mr Trump is not expected to testify as Ms Carroll’s lawyers have said they have no plans to call her on the witness stand.

The trial is expected to last between one and two weeks.

Trump returns to New York amid fresh legal troubles

Mr Trump became the first sitting president or former president to be charged with a crime when he was arrested in the silence case this month.

He is also under investigation over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia, his alleged mishandling of classified documents taken from the White House and any involvement in the taking of storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

News agencies contributed to this report

Updated: April 26, 2023, 08:54

