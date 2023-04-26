Top 10 global news: pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision stalled, and more





A report by an independent commission, set up by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has highlighted the existence of pro-Khalistan voices in the UK. Supporters of Khalistan are calling for the creation of a separate state for Sikhs in India. Separately, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Wednesday blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has announced that it will appeal the decision. Click on the titles to find out more: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he had a “long and meaningful” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is the first time the two leaders have spoken to each other since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At least 10 policemen and a driver were killed after Maoists blew up a vehicle carrying them in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The Bloom Review, an independent report commissioned by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, highlighted the existence of an “extremely vocal and aggressive small minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide said the United States and the entire Western world were pursuing a wrong nuclear policy that led to instability in the region. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said the United States encouraged Ukraine to renounce nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union, offering guarantees in return. Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard – a video game company has been blocked in the UK by the Competition and Markets Authority. After months of investigation, the antitrust watchdog concluded that the deal would harm competition in cloud gaming. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday April 26 that the 2023 Quad Leaders Summit will take place in Sydney on May 24. This will be the third in-person meeting of leaders from Australia, the United States, India and Japan. The German Air Force said on Wednesday (April 26th) that Germany and Britain intercepted three Russian military reconnaissance planes over the Baltic Sea. The German Air Force wrote on Twitter: “Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters alerted to identify three military aircraft.” Iranian state media reported on Wednesday April 26 that Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a powerful cleric, was killed in an armed attack. India’s top international wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia among others have accused the WFI President of sexual harassment and are involved in a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in the nation’s capital. The Russo Brothers, known for their futuristic movies, have spoken widely about the future of cinema and the rapidly changing viewing behavior of Gen Z. In a new chat, Joe Russo said he thinks a entirely AI-based movie – a movie so compelling you wouldn’t know it was AI – is only two years away.

