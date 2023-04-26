Xi Jinping to Send Chinese Delegation for Ukraine Peace Talks | Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a delegation to Ukraine to hold talks with all parties on resolving the conflict there, after his first phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, since Russia invaded in February 2022.

According to Chinese state media, Xi made the offer in a Wednesday phone call with Zelenskiy and offered to help facilitate peace talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Xi also appeared to promise that China would remain neutral in the conflict, saying Beijing would not watch the fire from the other side, or add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit from it, according to CCTV.

Zelenskiy described the phone call, which aides said lasted nearly an hour, as long and meaningful and said the two discussed possible cooperation to achieve a just and lasting peace.

But he insisted that Ukraine would not give up lost territory: There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored within the 1991 borders, he said when reading the appeal on Telegram.

China remains Russia’s main strategic ally amid the conflict, but despite this and skepticism in Ukraine about Chinese peace proposals, Kyiv has been keen to keep communications open with Beijing, especially after the recent high-level summit of Xi in Moscow, where Russia and China pledged eternal friendship.

The call was confirmed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on his Twitter page. What China has done to help solve the Ukrainian crisis has been above all else, added Yu Jun, deputy head of the Eurasian department of the foreign ministry.

Providing further details of the contact, a Chinese state TV report said Xi told the Ukrainian leader: Negotiation is the only viable way out, adding: There is no winner in a nuclear war. .

Xi added: When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, genuinely focus on their future and destiny and that of all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis.

There have been signs that China is unhappy with the way the Russian invasion has gone, with Vladimir Putin himself saying last September that Xi had questions and concerns about the war.

But China is under increasing pressure from Western governments, which have branded it a systemic rival. And no other ally has the geopolitical and military weight of Russia, even now it is diminished by the military failures in Ukraine and the financial sanctions caused by the invasion.

Just before Putin ordered troops across the border, China described their partnership as an alliance without limits. Repeated meetings between Xi and Putin since then, including Xi’s state visit to Moscow, have left no doubt where Beijing thinks its main interests lie.

According to a Chinese official, Beijing plans to send a delegation to Ukraine and other countries with the aim of starting peace negotiations.

The phone call followed the release of a 12-point peace plan proposed by China, released without arranging a conversation between the two leaders despite Zelenskiy’s repeated requests for a meeting with Xi before and after his visit to the Russian president. Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month. .

The peace plan document depicts China as a neutral party and urges Russia and Ukraine to start peace talks. His first point was that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively respected, but China has always refused to expand on how this relates to the specifics of the war in Ukraine, which was triggered when Russian forces invaded its neighbor.

He called on Russia and Ukraine to resume peace talks, saying dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution.

The document was met with skepticism by Ukraine’s allies. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Beijing doesn’t have much credibility because they were unable to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Many at the time pointed to the fact that Xi met Putin but did not even call Zelenskiy as evidence that China was not the impartial observer it claimed to be.

Andrew Small, a Chinese foreign policy expert at the German Marshall Fund, a US think tank, said Zelenskiy had repeatedly requested a call with Xi and the discussion had been dragged on for some time.

It was always a card China could play at a time when it seemed politically useful, he said. Without Xi talking to Zelenskiy, it was virtually impossible for Beijing to pretend to be engaged in a peace initiative on Ukraine, let alone pretend to be neutral.

I don’t think there will be a feeling that this foreshadows a major initiative in the short term. More that it is an effort to change the narrative around China’s role, Small said, with Xi wanting to send the message that the conflict is not China’s war.

But of course, this gives precisely the cover needed to continue deepening ties with Russia, as the Chinese Defense Minister’s follow-up meeting in Moscow after Xi’s trip makes it abundantly clear that they will continue to do so.

Commenting on the call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday: We note that the Chinese side is ready to make efforts to establish a negotiation process.