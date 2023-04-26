Ridwan Kamil’s response after calling Jokowi fit to be Ganjar’s running mate









Bandung – The name of Ridwan Kamil is one of the personalities said to be able to become a candidate for the vice-presidency to accompany Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate being carried by the PDIP. In response to this, Ridwan Kamil was hesitant to comment further. According to him, the national political affairs have been entirely entrusted to the party which currently oversees it, namely the Golkar party. Ridwan Kamil, who is already a party cadre with the banyan tree logo, stressed that he respects the party’s decision to nominate Airlangga Hartarto (Ketum Golkar) as its presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “I have already said that for national affairs, I became a member of Golkar political party,” Ridwan Kamil said at Gedung Sate, Bandung City on Wednesday (26/4/2023). “I respect it, it was decided by the Golkar party, namely Pa Airlangga,” continued Ridwan Kamil. The man who goes by the familiar name Kang Emil said he does not mind that his name is often associated with presidential and vice-presidential elections later. Including frequently included in national surveys. However, Ridwan Kamil has firmly stated that he will only follow Golkar Party’s decision regarding his future. “That I often take part in polls that I can’t avoid, yes, it’s okay, everyone can, the important thing is the best, I’m the decision of my party,” he said. Previously, a number of national political figures were known to be called President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when asked about the figure of a suitable candidate for the post of Vice President of Ganjar Pranowo. Jokowi has nominated a number of candidates who would be suitable to accompany Ganjar Pranowo after performing Eid prayers at Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Solo, Central Java. “Why did you ask me. There are many, many, many who are suitable,” Jokowi said in response to reporters’ questions about the criteria for Ganjar’s running mate, detikJateng reported on Saturday ( 22/4). Jokowi, who was seen accompanied by Ganjar Pranowo responding to a suitable cawapres figure. Jokowi then mentioned a number of names he thought fit to be Ganjar’s sidekick in the upcoming presidential election. “There’s Mr. Erick, there’s Mr. Sandiaga Uno, there’s a lot. There’s Mr. Mahfud, Mr. Ridwan Kamil, a lot. Who else, there’s Cak Imin, Mr. Airlangga , a lot,” Jokowi said. (bba/iqk)

