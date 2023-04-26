Listen to our ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Wrestlers urge PM Modi

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (centre), Sangita Phogat (right) and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. PTI

India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia who are protesting BJP MP and Indian Wrestling Federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their “Mann Ki Baat”.

Wrestlers resumed their protest in the nation’s capital New Delhi on Sunday against Brij Bhushan three months after the initial protest led to the formation of a watchdog committee by the Ministry of Sports to look into allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the WFI.

Although the report was submitted to the Ministry of Sports, the findings of the investigation were not made public.

WFI sexual harassment case: Wrestlers vow to protest until Brij Bhushan Singh is behind bars; SC issues an opinion Allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the Wrestling Federation could not be proven: Sources

“Prime Minister Modi talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’, and listens to everyone’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Can’t he listen to our ‘mann ki baat’? He invites us to his house when we win medals and give us a lot of respect and call us his daughters. Today we ask him to listen to our ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” said Sakshi Malik, who won a bronze medal at the Olympics in Rio, during an interaction with the media.

“I want to ask Smriti Irani (Union Minister) why she is silent now. We have been sleeping on the road for four days, enduring mosquito bites. We are not allowed (by Delhi police) to prepare food and practice, why are you silent? I just want to say that you come here, listen to us and support us.

Malik added that the wrestlers want to meet PM Modi and inform him of their issues.

“Maybe our truth doesn’t reach him, so we want to meet him and tell him our problems.”

World championship medalist Vinesh Phogat said wrestlers face many problems and appealed to PM Modi through the media to help them.

“We don’t have the (telephone) numbers (of those affected) through which we can contact him, so we are appealing to PM Modi through the media to raise issues. Maybe then he can listen to your cries. Our souls are almost dead, maybe he will see,” she said.

“He does his ‘Mann ki Baat’ program but did he even for a minute think about our ‘mann ki baat, how much of a dilemma does he think we face that the girls of the nation are sitting on the roads and are about to stop the fight by standing up against a major criminal?

Tokyo Games bronze medalist Bajrang also appealed to the prime minister.

“These are girls from India calling on you, please do them justice,” he said.

“We had brought wrestling mats for training but we weren’t allowed, even we can’t cook our food here because there is no permission. Now will we have to take permission even to breathe,” Bajrang asked.

He also added that efforts are being made by the WFI chief’s men to scare them away.

“A few people try to discourage us and scare us by telling stories about how Brij Bhushan killed an opponent. But let me tell you, we’re not going to be scared.

Vinesh also called on all athletes across all disciplines to stand united by their side.

“Can’t we put behind greed, fear and self-interest? I call on all athletes in the nation, Olympic medalists, national medalists and world championship medalists to come together and stand united.

“If we come together, there’s no reason why we can’t one day be the number one nation at the Olympics.”

