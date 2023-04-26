Lawyers clash as Donald Trump’s civil rape trial gets underway





Opening statements concluded Tuesday in the civil trial on rape charges involving former President Donald Trump (pictured earlier this month during a deposition in a fraud case) File photo by John Nacion/UPI | License picture

April 25 (UPI) – The defamation and assault case against former President Donald Trump began on Tuesday as attorney for writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her in a department store in New York in the 1990s, told the jury that the former president “slammed the door and threw himself on her.”

Lawyers for both sides concluded their opening statements on Tuesday afternoon after selecting a jury of six men and three women.

Carroll’s attorney, Shawn Crowley, told jurors, “Donald Trump assaulted Carroll in 1996 and defamed her when he said she made it up.” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina claimed that “she’s doing this for money, political reasons and status.”

She sued for “selling a book, hurt [Trump] politically and put themselves in the spotlight,” Tacopina said.

“The evidence will show that he told lie after lie in this case,” Crowley replied.

Carroll filed a lawsuit in November, claiming Trump defamed her in a 2022 Truth Social article when he called her allegations a “hoax and a lie.” She added battery charging after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to sue civil lawsuits beyond the criminal statute of limitations.

Carroll’s rape allegations were first published in New York magazine in June 2019 when Trump was president, along with an excerpt from his book What Do We Need Men For? A modest proposal.

In the article, Carroll said Trump approached her in 1996 at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan, where she said the former real estate mogul followed her into a dressing room and had raped.

They had “moved around the store laughing and joking” before “everything changed,” Crowley told the jury on Tuesday. “The truth is, she didn’t see him as a threat that day, but she was wrong.”

“Suddenly Ms. Carroll was in the headlines. The most powerful person in the world … had called her a liar,” Crowley said.

Trump’s attorney told the jury that “Carroll’s story is not true” and lacks facts.

“E. Jean Carroll cannot produce objective evidence to support his claim because it did not happen,” Tacopina said. “She can’t tell you the date she claims she was raped.”

“E. Jean Carroll fabricated a story about Donald Trump when he was president and then made that story the center of his life and his lifestyle,” Tacopina told the jury.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan is weighing whether or not Trump’s attorneys can tell jurors that plaintiff E. Jean Carroll’s legal fees are being paid for by a major Democratic donor.

Carroll’s attorneys revealed earlier this month that a nonprofit funded by billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was covering his legal fees.

In a deposition last fall, Carroll said she was not receiving any help with legal fees.

Hoffman has previously publicly stated that he was not trying to hide his financial contribution to Carroll’s legal team.

A total of 10 potential jurors were removed early in the process after they were asked if they thought they could reach an impartial verdict.

The judge previously denied a request that the jury be told that Trump was “excused” from attending court unless called to testify.

He also previously denied a request from Trump’s attorneys to delay the start of the trial for a month.

Carroll’s attorneys have indicated they have no plans to call the former president to the stand. Trump is listed as a defense witness, but it is unclear if he will be called to testify.

The trial is expected to last about five days.

