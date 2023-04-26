Observer says management of KIB support will be heavily influenced by Jokowi’s choice





JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – Poltracking Indonesia Executive Director Hanta Yuda said the direction of United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) party support will be heavily influenced by the choice of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, Jokowi’s support for presidential candidates (candidates) is one of the most decisive variables as to the direction of support taken by KIB. “That’s what’s interesting about KIB. One of the important variables is Joko Widodo. Pak Jokowi is the kingmaker. The figure behind the scenes is very influential,” Hanta told TV CompassWednesday (4/26/2023). “Therefore, the variables that will largely determine where KIB goes, could be the proximity of parties, the eligibility of presidential candidates who are considered, the cawapres they carry are accommodated or power sharingwhat it looks like, the profits of the party and what matters most is the political leadership of Pak Jokowi.” According to him, if Jokowi’s support is strong for Ganjar, then all three KIB parties will also support Ganjar. However, he continued, if Jokowi supports Ganjar and also supports Prabowo, there is a possibility that the KIB will be split. There are those who support Ganjar Pranowo and those who support Prabowo. “What are the indications? We will see if they all join Ganjar, so it is possible that Pak Jokowi will only be full of Ganjar and there are indications that Jokowi and Prabowo will split political camps later in 2024,” a- he concluded. Read also: Called Jokowi fit to accompany Ganjar, here is Ridwan Kamil’s response As reported earlier, the PPP has officially nominated Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate (bacapres) for the 2024 presidential election. “By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, the United Development Party (PPP) has decided that Mr. Haji Ganjar Pranowo SH, MIP will be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Indonesia in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections for the Republic of Indonesia “, Acting Chairman of PPP, Muhammad Mardiono said during the announcement of the candidates for the 2024 presidency in Ngaglik, Sleman, Yogyakarta on Wednesday (26/4/2023). With this statement, the PPP became the first KIB party to support the PDI-P presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo. Meanwhile, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Golkar Party have not officially endorsed any particular presidential candidate. President Jokowi himself would invite the general presidents of the KIB parties to “have a coffee together” on Thursday (27/4/2023). “Tomorrow evening we will meet. Tomorrow evening with Mr. Airlangga (General Chairman of Golkar Meeting. Mr. Airlangga and Mr. Mardiono (Plt. General Chairman of PPP) on the 27th,” said the Minister of Commerce and General President of PAN Zulkifli Hasan quoted by Kompas.id, Wednesday (26/4). “After that, Mr. (Jokowi) invited the party presidents to have a coffee together,” he added. Also Read: PPP Officially Backs Ganjar Pranowo to Become Presidential Candidate, KIB Goes On?

