Xi Jinping calls Ukrainian President Zelensky, says he will send representatives to Ukraine for talks

In this 2022 file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives to attend the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.Jack Taylor/The Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday for the first time since the Russian invasion, after months of trying to position Beijing as a potential peacemaker for the conflict.

Writing on Twitter, Volodymyr Zelensky said the two had a long and meaningful phone call, which he said, together with the appointment of a new Ukrainian ambassador to China, would give a powerful boost to the development of our bilateral relations. According to a Chinese reading, Mr. Xi told Mr. Zelensky that dialogue and negotiations were the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis, and that no one wins a nuclear war.

China will persist in urging peace and promoting talks, and make efforts to stop the war, cease fighting and restore peace as soon as possible, Xi said.

The last time the two leaders spoke was in January 2022, when they celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and China. After Russia launched its invasion the following month, Beijing repeatedly declared its neutrality in the conflict and called for peace. But at the same time, China has given Russia tacit support, abstaining from voting at the United Nations and bolstering Moscow’s propaganda through state media.

Mr. Xi has spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin several times over the past 14 months, most recently during a trip to Moscow in March, shortly after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant. judgment against Mr Putin. The two called each other dear friends and Xi hailed the Russian president’s strong leadership.

Leaving Moscow, Mr. Xi told Mr. Putin: Now there are changes that have not happened for 100 years. When we are together, we lead these changes.

Public readings from this trip barely mentioned Ukraine, though it comes after a supposed Chinese peace plan was unveiled with great fanfare by Beijing and met with disappointment and criticism in the West. The 12-point proposal did not call for Russian troops to leave Ukraine and characterized both sides as equal aggressors.

At the start of the conflict, many Western leaders viewed China as the only country likely to reach a deal to end it, given Mr. Xi’s closeness to Mr. Putin and China’s economic importance to the conflict. Russia. Even as it became clear that Beijing was not ready to intervene in any tangible way, many in Europe did not give up hope, with French President Emmanuel Macron pressuring Mr Xi to do more during the recent trip to China.

Kyiv also tried to keep China on its side. Ukraine is part of Mr Xi’s signature Belt and Road initiative, a huge trade and infrastructure project spanning much of the world, and before the war China was the biggest trading partner and the second Ukrainian arms supplier. When Beijing unveiled its peace plan, Mr. Zelensky called it an important signal, while calling on China to respect its own stated respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and again calling on Mr. Xi to talk to him.

Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said the Ukrainian relationship was important to Beijing, supplying China with key technologies, including aerospace engines that are an important part of military modernization efforts. .

But he was skeptical about to what extent and if Beijing could really play a role in a possible peace process. I think it would be naive to think that China would lead this process or be an honest broker, Mr. Thompson said.

Zelensky has to think long term, but he also has to think about immediate priorities. I’m sure one of his central messages for China was to avoid providing lethal aid to Russia.

Following the call on Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing would send Li Hui, a former ambassador to Russia, as a special representative to Ukraine to try to find a political settlement to the crisis.

The move comes as the diplomatic fallout from China’s apparent support for Russia has been trickled down to Beijing in recent weeks, as European leaders with Mr Macron the notable exception calling on the continent to derisk relations. China’s ambassador to France sparked outrage this month when he defended Russia’s claims to Crimea and said former USSR countries had no real status in law international because there was no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status.

Beijing had to walk back those comments on Monday, but they haven’t helped already strained ties, particularly in central and eastern Europe, where China once had strong ties but has seen governments take a tougher line in recent years. .

How much Mr. Xi finally deigning to call Mr. Zelensky helps mend some of those rifts remains to be seen, but the move will no doubt play well at home, Mr. Thompson said. The main audience for this is the Chinese people and the Communist Party’s efforts to build its own legitimacy and credibility with them.

Mr. Xi recently advanced a global civilization initiative which he said was an alternative to Western models of modernization, and Beijing has also played its part in helping broker some sort of detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran, for which he also received international praise.

But just as the United States was never able to broker talks between Riyadh and Tehran due to longstanding animosity with Iran, Mr Thompson said China would now find it difficult to be considered a neutral actor in any future peace agreement with Ukraine.

There is no way China can play the same role it played for Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said. They are too close to Russia, they are not an honest broker. I think China is going to be a factor in a future peace effort, but it won’t be the central player.