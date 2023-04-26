Donald Trump stands trial for the rape of E Jean Carroll The Irish Times





Donald Trump went to trial on Tuesday, where writer E Jean Carroll accuses the former US president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Jury selection began in Manhattan federal court in the former Elle magazine advice columnists case, where Carroll also accuses Trump of defamation.

Mr Trump (76) denied raping Ms Carroll (79).

He called it a hoax and a complete scam in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. Mr Trump also said she made up the meet to promote her memoir and said she was not my type.

The trial is expected to last one to two weeks. It’s part of a series of lawsuits and investigations that Mr Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, faces and could be politically damaging as witnesses discuss his alleged sexual misconduct, which he deny.

The trial began the same day US President Joe Biden said he would seek a second term in the White House.

Mr. Trump was not at the courthouse and was not required to attend the trial, and his attorneys said he is unlikely to testify in his defense. Ms. Carroll’s attorneys also do not plan to call Mr. Trump as a witness.

Ms Carroll seeks unspecified damages for what she calls significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harm and invasion of privacy.

Before jurors’ questioning began, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed attorneys for Mr. Trumps and Ms. Carrolls to tell their clients and witnesses not to make statements that could incite violence or to civil unrest.

Mr. Kaplan is keeping the jurors anonymous from the public and the lawyers, to protect them from potential harassment from Trump supporters. He suggested that prospective jurors not use their real names when talking to each other.

If you are normally a Bill and you are selected for the jury or even before, you can be John for a few days, he told them. Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked Carroll and in personal terms, once calling her mentally ill, since she first publicly accused him of rape in June 2019.

Ms Carroll said her meeting with Mr Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store took place in late 1995 or early 1996.

She said Mr Trump recognized her, calling her that adviser and asking for help buying a present for another woman. Ms Carroll said Mr Trump then took her to a dressing room where he closed the door, forced her against a wall, pulled down her pantyhose and penetrated her. She said she broke free after two to three minutes.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers could try to undermine Ms. Carroll’s credibility by noting that she did not call the police, remained publicly silent for more than two decades and does not remember the date or even the month of the alleged attack. Ms Carroll said the #MeToo movement inspired her to come forward.

Jurors are also expected to hear the infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005 where Trump made graphic and vulgar comments about women. Other legal issues facing Mr. Trump include criminal charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs for silent money payments to a porn star.

Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges on April 4 at a New York state courthouse, a three-minute walk from Tuesday’s trial. The former president also faces civil fraud charges from New York Attorney General Letitia James at his namesake company.

Mr. Trump also faces criminal investigations into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential race and classified government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence, as well as investigations into his role in the attack. of January 6, 2021 against the US Capitol.

In all of those cases, Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Ms Carroll is also suing Mr Trump for defamation after he first dismissed his rape claim in June 2019, when he was still president. This matter remains pending before Mr. Kaplan. Reuters

