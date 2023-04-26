Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister

The British politician was elected leader of the Conservative Party by beating his opponent Rishi Sunak. Tomorrow Tuesday, he is expected to travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth, who will ask him to form a government.

Monday, September 5, 2022 12:29 PM

The uncertainty is finally over and British politician Liz Truss will be chosen to succeed controversial former Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson after beating his former finance colleague Rishi Sunak in the internal election.

The new Prime Minister promised in his opening remarks a “bold plan” to cut taxes and boost growth amid a cost of living crisis. “I will implement a bold plan to reduce our taxes and grow our economy,” he said after announcing his victory, also pledging to deal with rising energy prices in the domestic market and “long-standing” supply issues. term”.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to call on the Conservative Party to “100%” support Liz Truss. “It’s time for all conservatives to support him 100%,” tweeted the leader, who will have to present his resignation to Elizabeth II on Tuesday, congratulating his successor and assuring: “He has the right plan to face the cost crisis. to live, let us unite our party and continue the great work of unifying and leveling our country.

Truss was also praised by other European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said he looked forward to working “in these difficult times” with her, adding that “the UK and Germany will continue to work closely together as partners and friends”.

After remaining loyal to Boris Johnson to the end, while there have been dozens of resignations from the executive, Liz Truss will enter Downing Street in an explosive economic and social context, marked by inflation exceeding the 10% and an exorbitant increase in the energy bill that is strangling families, businesses and public services.

In this context, Liz Truss will have no respite to convince, two years before the 2024 legislative elections where the Labor opposition, clearly ahead in the polls, hopes to overthrow the Conservatives in power since 2010.

Liz Truss is the third woman to lead the party and government, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. She is the fourth person to serve as prime minister in six years.

