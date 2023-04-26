

World A look back at Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20 years in power

May presidential election no picnic for Erdogan as polls suggest he could be beaten









April 26, 2023



3:30 p.m.



ANKARA (France 24) – After two decades in power as prime minister and as president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to win a final term in the 2023 presidential election next month. But amid growing anger over his handling of the economy in recent years, the veteran Turkish politician could be locked in an uphill battle against his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Turkish political scientist Ahmet Insel looks back on Erdogan’s time in power.

A talented orator and shrewd politician credited with raising millions of Turks into the middle class, Recep Tayyip Erdogan transformed the country as only Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic, accomplished before him. The 69-year-old Turkish president is now seeking a third term. But the upcoming presidential election in May is no cakewalk for the veteran politician, with polls suggesting he could be beaten by opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

A deep economic crisis coupled with soaring inflation, deep political tensions and growing anger over his handling of the February 6 earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people, could cost Erdogan his place in the palace. presidential election of Ak Saray. Turkish political scientist and publisher Ahmet Insel spoke to FRANCE 24 about Erdogan’s political legacy and the challenges of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

FRANCE 24: After two decades of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in power, do Turkish voters still trust him?

Ahmet Insel: He is no longer as popular as in 2020. In 2018, he easily won the first round of the presidential election with 52% of the vote. But polls now show that only 40% or 42% of those polled would vote for Erdogan in the first round of the next election. After 20 years in power, it is a relative but significant decline, given the democratic erosion that has taken place and the ongoing economic crisis.

He could lose this election because of his decision to change Turkey’s political system to a presidential one, where a candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win. If he had kept the parliamentary system, he would certainly have won. Despite how he has handled the earthquakes, Erdogan still enjoys a surprisingly strong level of support. People also fear the change that would come if the opposition won these elections.

How do you assess his track record as Prime Minister and President?

Its balance sheet is negative on three counts. First, he entered a rather authoritarian democratic regime with the promise of establishing a conservative parliamentary democracy and expanding rights. What we see today is an extremely repressive presidential regime that gutted civil society, muzzled the media and gave way to autocracy, justifiable only because elections still exist. Turkey has made no progress on the democratic front.

Economically, Erdogan implemented a neoliberal policy of stabilization in the 2000s, taking advantage of a very favorable international situation. With the prospect of Turkey joining the EU within 15 years, foreign investment has been plentiful. The average per capita income rose from $3,000 in 2002 to $12,000 in 2012, a record. But since then it has gone down and is now at $9,000 – the same as between 2007 and 2008.

Turkey’s current economic crisis is largely a consequence of policies implemented by Erdogan since 2018. The Turkish lira has lost more than 200% of its value against the euro in just four years, which is a staggering rate. Turkey has the second highest inflation rate in the world. We hit an official rate of 80-90% last year, but unofficial estimates say the rate was much higher. Our current rate is around 60%. The middle class is impoverished. When Erdogan came to power, Turkey had been part of the G20 for four years and had the 17th highest GDP in the world. This ranking has now fallen to 20th place. There could have been more positive results, but the president squandered the assets he had in his first 10 years in charge.

Finally, there is the ideological shift made by Erdogan. In the early 2000s, he was culturally conservative and politically liberal, especially when it came to gender issues. He supported an open-minded policy in education. But from 2010-2011, he changed his policy and adopted a more nationalist position, “authentic”, to use his own words. He has described himself as a Turkish nationalist who embodies Sunni Muslim values. He began to say that his goal was to form a “pious youth”, something unheard of ten years earlier. His nepotism was blatant, he appointed people from the “schools of imams” – or preachers – to senior positions within his administration. He implemented more religious education in school curricula. He used Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) to spread religious ideology. And he turned the historic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, which was symbolically a big step forward.

What about its foreign policy?

Turkey has become a regional power feared by its neighbors, including Syria, Iran, Greece… Contrary to what Erdogan promised in the 2000s, the country has become a source of many problems, not a solution. He uses the country’s geographical location to position Turkey as an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia. But while Erdogan condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he is still cooperating on trade. His position on NATO is ambivalent. Relations between Erdogan and the EU are completely frozen regarding Turkey’s membership. And it does not respect the decisions made by the European Court of Human Rights.

How do you explain Erdogan’s ideological shift, particularly on the religious level?

He was educated in political Islam. He was the first mayor of Istanbul to be a member of the [Islamist] Party of well-being. In the late 1990s, he realized that his stance on political Islam would limit him to the political fringes. Along with other politicians like Abdullah Gul, who became president in 2007, he realized the need to refocus his political agenda and occupy the centre-right. Its success in the legislative elections of 2002 and 2007 was the consequence of its completely authoritarian position, culturally conservative, economically liberal and politically rather democratic. This is also what has won him international support.

From 2011 he won a majority in parliament and began to implement religiously conservative policies. And then came the Arab Spring. It was then that we discovered that he had been in close contact with the Muslim Brotherhood. He saw the Arab Spring as a moment to become the rising star of “democratic” Muslims in the region, from Algeria to Syria. He wanted to be the Democratic big brother. He strongly supported Mohamed Morsi [in Egypt]Syrian opposition groups and Ennahda [in Tunisia]. I think that’s when he started to change his position. When Morsi was overthrown, when the United States and France supported [army chief Abdel Fattah] al-Sissi, when Ennahda became an enemy of the state, he mistrusted Western allies. He is very paranoid.

Then in 2014, he was elected president. After the legislative elections of June 2015, he lost his majority. He realized he could no longer win elections on his own and formed an alliance with the far-right nationalist party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). They were once fierce adversaries, literally hurling insults at each other. In 2018, their interests converged, they joined forces and obtained a parliamentary majority. Since then, he has associated himself politically with extremist nationalist and religious views.

Will the February 6 earthquakes impact how people vote in May?

The way he handled the earthquake could slightly weaken his chances. According to the polls, those who were convinced they would not vote for Erdogan are even more convinced today.

On the other hand, the earthquakes took place in regions where Erdogan has a reserve of reserve votes (apart from Antioch). There may be a loss, but at the national level the impact seems minimal.

What will happen if his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins? Will Erdogan admit defeat?

It was Erdogan who appointed all the judges of the High Electoral Council, so people are afraid to declare his victory before the opposition appeals are filed. All the opposition parties have mobilized on the issue of electoral security so that their observers are everywhere. There are 192,000 polling stations in Turkey, the aim is to have observers in at least 160,000 of them.

What would radically change if the opposition won?

The government will start sending more positive messages to the EU and, if it has a parliamentary majority, will take the necessary steps to change the nature of the regime. It is possible to change the Criminal Code, for example, and return to a system that guarantees fundamental freedoms. Foreign policy would not change that much because the international situation will not change drastically any time soon. Turkey [foreign policy] position will change from aggressive to calm. Relations with NATO members will be less tense, Sweden’s membership will no longer be blocked. The opposition would probably cancel the purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, the source of a major conflict with the United States. And there will be a feeling of freedom in the air for a few months. After that, it will be up to the parties in power to play their cards right.