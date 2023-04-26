Politics
MeToo Wrestlers Demonstration: Protest Wrestlers’ Appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
“Why don’t you listen to our ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” protesting wrestlers asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and asked for his time to discuss sexual harassment allegations against his party’s MP and WFI leader , Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The country’s top wrestlers resumed their agitation against the wrestling federation chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their protest sit-in following the formation of an oversight committee to investigate the serious allegations.
The Sports Ministry has yet to make public the findings of a six-member oversight committee that delivered its report on April 5.
On Wednesday, the wrestlers said they were surprised Prime Minister Modi congratulated them and clicked pictures with them when they won medals, but he has now turned a blind eye to their plight when they are on the road, in search of justice.
“PM Modi sir talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’, and listens to everyone’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Can’t he listen to our ‘mann ki baat’? He invites us to his house when we win medals and give us a lot of respect and call us his daughters. Today we ask him to listen to our ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” said Rio Games bronze medalist Sakshi Malik during an interaction with the media.
Ms. Malik drew an analogy with the Prime Minister’s popular radio program “Mann Ki Baat” which is completing 100 editions and to mark this milestone, several programs are being organized by the government.
“I want to ask Smriti Irani (Union Minister) why is she silent now. We have been sleeping on the road for four days, enduring mosquito bites. We are not allowed (by Delhi Police) preparing food and training us, why are you silent? I just want to say that you come here, listen to us and support us,” Ms Malik added.
Ms Malik thinks their goal may not be to get to the prime minister.
“Maybe our truth doesn’t reach him, so we want to meet him and tell him our problems.” Moving world championship medalist Vinesh Phogat said: “We don’t have the (telephone) numbers (of those affected) through which we can contact him so we are appealing to PM Modi through the media to raise issues. Maybe then he can hear your cries. Our souls are almost dead, maybe he will see. “He is doing his ‘Mann ki Baat’ program but has he, would not -what for a minute, thought about our ‘mann ki baat, how dilemma, do you think we face the fact that the nation’s daughters are sitting on the roads and are about to d ‘stop wrestling by standing up against a major criminal?’ Vinesh also said they would be having a candlelight march later that night.
“Maybe the authorities can’t see, so we’ll have a candlelight march to offer some light. Maybe they can see that the girls of India, who are not just wrestlers but represent the feelings of many women, roads.
Tokyo Games bronze medalist Bajrang also appealed to the prime minister.
“These are girls from India calling on you, please do them justice,” he said. “We had brought wrestling mats for training but we weren’t allowed even we can’t prepare our food here because there is no permission. Now will we have to take permission even to breathe,” Bajrang asked.
He also added that efforts are being made by the WFI chief’s men to scare them away.
“A few people are trying to discourage us and scare us by telling stories about how Brij Bhushan killed an opponent. But let me tell you, we’re not going to be scared.” Vinesh also called on all athletes across all disciplines to stand united by their side.
“Can we not leave behind greed, fear and self-interest? I call on all athletes in the nation, Olympic medalists, national medalists and world championship medalists to come together and stand united.
