Only PTI can solve Pakistan’s problems: Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party workers during his party’s 27th founding in Lahore on April 25, 2023. Instagram/imrankhan.pti

LAHORE: Launching Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) election campaign on the eve of its 27th founding day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to make Pakistan an investor-friendly country once his party will once again form the government.

Addressing his supporters via video link on the party’s 27th Founding Day, Imran Khan said the party would celebrate its next Founding Day while in power. The PTI chairman said that no investor was ready to invest in Pakistan due to the corruption of the mafias. He said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa gave NRO to those corrupt rulers who had already caused huge losses in Pakistan.

He said 0.9 million people including professionals left Pakistan due to the current circumstances caused by the current rulers who themselves received NRO to protect the looted Rs 1.1 trillion. Imran Khan went on to say that 27 years ago when he founded the PTI his aim was to put the country on the path to justice like Britain.

Citing the example of Britain, Imran Khan said that no one could even think of committing bribery because the system of this country has never encouraged this threat. He said that the police in this country could not even think of breaking the law while here that force was used to target opponents. He said a British policeman had been suspended for using a stick on a dog but here local police were involved in the oppression.

He added that when the PTI was launched 27 years ago, people laughed at them and many of those who were with them when it was launched in 1996 have passed away. In the general elections of 1997, we could not win a single seat and in 2008, when the PTI decided to boycott the elections, many more left it. The PTI, he said, became a real game-changer after 2010, when a mass of so-called elected politicians who were tired of siding with the PMLN and PPP backed the PTI.

In the 2013 general election, Imran said the PTI won a good number of seats, but the establishment at the time rigged the polls in favor of the PMLN. He further said that the PTI strongly protested and demanded to review the result of four NA constituencies, which was done late and proven rigging.

He said that in Britain such injustice was impossible and said that just because of justice, Western countries were ahead of us. The President of the PTI said that Pakistan can only progress if justice is done to the masses and this was the basis of the founding of the PTI 27 years ago.

Imran urged his followers to defeat the mafias who had plundered the national wealth. He said the country could only prosper if investors and businessmen spent their capital without fear. He said the PTI would ensure a favorable atmosphere for investment.

Imran also praised the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for taking a tough stance and grilled his critics. He said that Nawaz Sharif left the country whenever he feared his corruption would be found, whether it was during Pervez Musharraf’s era or that of the PTI. Imran Khan urged his supporters to defeat the corrupt elements through the power of the ballot.

The PTI president said he was entitled to have the FIR of the attack on him recorded, but this was not done. He said he knew the three people who attacked him and an officer’s role in the incident.

On the issue of rigging, Imran said that the PTI passed a bill on electronic voting machines, but that law was repealed by the new government because it could not afford fair polls.

