The price of groceries is safe, sir!





Jakarta – Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday (26/4/2023). This meeting was Zulhas’ first official meeting with Jokowi after Idul Fitri 2023. According to Zulhas, there were three discussions during his meeting with Jokowoi. From Idul Fitri rallies, reports on the availability of commodity prices, to talk about political issues. Regarding the issue of commodity availability and affordability, Zulhas admitted that he had not reported this to Jokowi for 10 days. Even so, he says commodity prices are under control during the Idul Fitri holiday. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Because for almost ten days we were busy preparing for Eid, I did not report, I just reported what I did. Thank God, under the guidance of the President, the awards of this Eid are under control,” Zulhas said at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta on Wednesday (26/4/2023). He continued that during Eid al-Fitr, commodity prices were under control, some even went down. Zulhas also said that until today, i.e. H+4 Lebaran, price development and availability of basic necessities are peacefully monitored. “The raw materials are available at controlled prices, some have even gone down, even today there is no problem. Everything is maintained. sir,” Zulhas said. Last watch from Detik.com on the ground, some commodity prices have indeed dropped. At the Ciputat market, south of Tangerang, the price of red cayenne pepper and curly red pepper is priced at Rp 30,000/kg each, compared to Rp 50,000/kg previously. Even so, several commodities saw price increases, such as shallots. For example, Brebes shallots cost IDR 55,000/kg, while Medan or Indian shallots cost IDR 40,000/kg. Then there was also an increase in the price of chicken meat which rose to IDR 40,000/kg from the start of only around IDR 35,000/kg. Price at Ciputat Market:

– Green cayenne pepper: IDR 40,000/kg, an increase from the previous IDR 28,000-32,000/kg

– Curly green peppers: IDR 35,000/kg, an increase from the previous IDR 28,000/kg

– Regular garlic is stable at IDR 36,000/kg, garlic at IDR 55,000/kg

– Chicken eggs: IDR 28,000/kg

– Chicken: IDR 38,000-40,000/head, compared to IDR 35,000/head

– Bulk cooking oil: IDR 16,000/kg

– Beef: IDR 140,000/kg, compared to IDR 150,000/kg See also the video “CCP Strategy to Maintain the Best National Food Security in the Global Market”:

