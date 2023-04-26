Ukrainian Zelensky held ‘meaningful’ call with China’s Xi Jinping

Comment this story Comment

KYIV, Ukraine Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and China’s Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday in their first conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago and a signal that Beijing could play a mediating role. China will send a special representative to Ukraine and other countries to hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis, Xi told Zelensky, according to a Chinese reading of the appeal.

Amid the current surge of reasonable thought and voices from all sides, we must seize the opportunity to create favorable conditions for a political settlement of the crisis, Xi told Zelensky, according to the Chinese summary.

Zelensky, posted on Twitter, said he and Xi had a long and meaningful conversation. He said that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.

Zelensky had been seeking a meeting or call with Xi since before Chinese leaders traveled to Moscow for a state visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

China has declared itself neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but Xi has not condemned the Russian offensive, and his meeting with Putin suggested a willingness to hear Moscow’s claims that its security interests have been violated by the United States and other NATO countries. in their support for Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly voted 141 to 7 in February to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine and adherence to the UN Charter. China was among 32 nations that abstained.

China’s new special representative, Li Hui, is Beijing’s former ambassador to Russia who received a Friendship Medal from Putin in 2019.

Ahead of Xi’s visit to Moscow, Beijing presented a 12-point peace proposal for Ukraine that Washington and kyiv rejected as non-starter. The proposal did not call for Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukrainian territory or demand respect for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

China has long been seen as a possible game changer in the Russia-Ukraine war, but not necessarily towards a peaceful resolution. US and Ukrainian officials fear China could provide Russia with lethal military aid, such as artillery munitions, a step they say Beijing has yet to take.

Russia claims China agreed to secretly supply weapons, leaked documents show

Others, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have implored China to get more involved, taking advantage of its position as a rare country with some sway over Moscow.

During his three-day visit to Beijing this month, Macron told Xi, I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.

Wednesday’s phone call was a diplomatic victory for Ukraine after Zelensky’s public calls to speak with Xi, following the Chinese leaders’ visit to Moscow.

The very fact of a conversation is important, but the functionality for Ukraine is limited because we cannot seek a full and deep partnership there, said Kyiv-based political analyst Mykola Davydiuk. Ukraine’s main message: no Chinese intervention in the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

There are clear red lines in the communication between Ukraine and China, Davydiuk added.

In an apparent jab at the US, Xi told Zelensky that China would not monitor the fire from afar, or add fuel to the flames, let alone exploit the situation for profit, according to the Chinese reading of the call. Chinese nationalist commentators often accuse American arms dealers of profiting from the war in Ukraine.

A Biden administration spokesman said Wednesday that the United States was happy to see Xi and Zelensky had connected.

Asked about the possibility of China brokering a settlement between Kyiv and Moscow, John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said any deal must be one Zelensky accepts. The only settlement we believe is worth pursuing is the one President Zelensky thinks is worth pursuing, Kirby said.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected any calls for negotiations or a ceasefire with Russia, fearing that the latter will give Russian forces time to rearm for another attack and suspend the conflict with the forces. of Moscow occupying about a fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials sold the victory to their people as nothing less than the full restoration of the country’s territory, including Crimea, which Russia illegally invaded and annexed in 2014, and all regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of which were also under de facto Russian control for nine years.

Trench network shows Russia fears losing Crimea

The Kremlin has been equally pessimistic about the peace talks. In comments to reporters in Moscow after Xi’s visit last month, Putin said much of China’s peace plan matched Russia’s views and could form the basis of a future peace deal, but only when Kiev and the West were ready. However, we don’t see such preparation from them, he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this month that China undoubtedly has a very effective and impressive potential for mediation, but the situation with Ukraine is complex; so far, there is no prospect of a political settlement.

Chinese officials’ undiplomatic grandstanding has undermined Beijing’s efforts to present itself to Europeans as an honest broker.

China had to reassure the former Soviet Union states on Monday that it supports their right to exist, after its outspoken ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, questioned their status as sovereign countries during a television debate on the annexation of Crimea. The embassy later said Lu was expressing a personal opinion.

Xi also told Zelensky that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations.

Shepherd reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Dan Lamothe in Washington contributed to this report.

