Parkash Singh Badal’s body brought to SAD party office, PM Modi expected to reach Chandigarh

By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Chandigarh on Wednesday to pay final respects to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who died in a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday, sources told PTI.

Modi on Tuesday described Badal’s disappearance as a ‘personal loss’ and said he was a colossal figure in Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation,” Modi said in a tweet.

Badal has worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state in critical times, the prime minister said.

“The passing of Parkash Singh Badal is a personal loss for me. I interacted closely with him for many decades and learned so much from him,” Modi had said. “I remember our many conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and his countless admirers,” he added.

The passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal is a personal loss for me. I worked closely with him for many decades and learned a lot from him. I remember our many conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. pic.twitter.com/YtD9xKsos2

Meanwhile, the remains of Parkash Singh Badal were brought to the Shiromani Akali Dal party office in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the remains will be kept at the party office for two hours for people to pay their respects.

VIDEO | The remains of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal have been brought to the Shiromani Akali Dal party office in Chandigarh for people to pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/W2Fun8aZXt

THE DEATH OF PARKASH SINGH BADAL

Patriarch Shiromani Akali Dal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago and died on Tuesday. He was 95 years old.

It was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after complaining of shortness of breath.

“Mr. Badal died around 8 p.m.,” hospital director Abhijeet Singh told PTI by phone. The hospital soon after issued a medical bulletin detailing his health issues.

“S Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali on April 16, 2023 with an acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was transferred to medical intensive care on April 18 as his respiratory condition was worsening.He had been on NIV (non-invasive ventilation) and HFNC (high flow nasal cannula) as well as medical management.He was managed by Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera with the Pulmonology and Respirology team. intensive care supported by cardiology,” he said.

“Despite proper medical treatment, S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Mohali Hospital extends its condolences on the passing of S Parkash Singh Badal,” the bulletin read.

Badal had been in the intensive care unit at the hospital and doctors were closely monitoring his condition.

Hospital sources told PTI that his condition suddenly deteriorated during the day on Tuesday.

In a bulletin released on Monday evening, the private hospital said: “Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the ICU (intensive care unit).” He was on non-invasive ventilation, he said.

“He had severe breathing difficulties this time around and, being old, he couldn’t get out of breathing problems,” a source said on Monday.

The former chief minister was also hospitalized in June last year following complaints of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he underwent heart and lung check-ups.

He tested positive for Covid-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.