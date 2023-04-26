op-ed – Pakistan courtroom drama: So far there doesn’t seem to be a thaw in the battle between the judiciary and the executive





For the moment, there does not seem to be a thaw in the battle between the judiciary and the executive

Many experts are of the view that an Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf party is being unduly favored by the CJ and its usual bench while the government, a coalition of more than a dozen parties, is not heard at all .

Mehmal Sarfraz | Posted on 26.04.23, 05:28

Political and constitutional crises continue in Pakistan as the clash between the Supreme Court and the Pakistan Democratic Movement government has escalated to such an extent that the former had launched petitions challenging a law passed by Parliament while it had not even become a law. An eight-member bench of the Supreme Court issued an advance injunction preventing the law from taking effect until further notice. Many legal experts were surprised by this Supreme Court ruling and called it unprecedented.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 was passed by the National Assembly and Senate last month and a joint sitting of Parliament earlier this month, but only recently became law. because the president did not sign the bill twice. Many in the legal fraternity say that while the timing of the bill was wrong, it came at a time when the Chief Justice was exercising his powers suo motu in the case of the election delay, the bill, now a law, was a step in the right direction. direction as it reduced the CJ’s powers of suo motu and forming benches. The legal fraternity demanded that the discretionary, almost dictatorial powers of the Chief Justice be curtailed.

It all started with Iftikhar Chaudhry which was restored after the success of the lawyers’ movement. The way he wielded his suo motu powers and his targeting of the Pakistan People’s Party government sounded alarm bells for many. They warned that if his powers were left unchecked, every CJ would follow in his footsteps. With the exception of a few chief justices since Justice Chaudhry, most have not held back from using their unlimited powers. The politicization of the justice system of the Chaudhry era is now complete.

The PPP was targeted by Chaudhry. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was targeted by former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during his tenure. It is now an open secret, thanks to leaks from a former army chief, that he helped the establishment facilitate the Imran project. And, now, we have a superior judiciary that has visible cracks in its ranks as there is an ongoing struggle between the executive and the judiciary. Many experts are of the view that an Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is unduly favored by the CJ and its usual bench while the government, a coalition of more than a dozen parties, is not in favor heard everything. The bias that has crept in has led to more questions than answers. Recently, an alleged audio was leaked with a conversation between CJ’s mother-in-law, Umar Ata Bandial, and PTI lawyer’s wife, Khawaja Tariq Rahim, as evidence of CJ’s family’s inclination towards the PTI. Many have condemned this leaked audio of a conversation between two private individuals. But some wonder if the judges of the highest courts are influenced by their families. Some pundits argued that this alleged audio leak was a message to Bandial that nothing is on the table now.

Many legal experts have criticized Bandial for preferring the same names when it comes to training judges on the Supreme Court. Some even go so far as to joke that when a bench is announced they can predict exactly what the verdict will be. Curiously, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is the second-longest-serving Supreme Court justice, has not recently been involved in any major constitutional or political cases. The way he has been ostracized since he got on the wrong side of the previous establishment after handing down the Faizabad dharna judgment a few years ago is quite telling. There are fears the upper judiciary is unwilling to sit down together and resolve disputes, even though the top court has told politicians to sit down together and reach consensus on the election.

For now, there does not appear to be a thaw in the battle between the judiciary and the executive. But for many, especially journalists, the Eid holiday has been something of a reprieve from the ongoing drama of the courtroom.

Mehmal Sarfraz is a journalist based in Lahore; [email protected]

