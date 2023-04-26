‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,’ testifies Carroll in civil lawsuit against former president





NEW YORK CITY – Testimony began on Wednesday in the civil libel and battery trial of former President Trump, who is accused of raping a woman in the locker room of a department store nearly 30 years ago .

E. Jean Carroll testified about the alleged encounter, which his lawyer said “only lasted a few minutes” but stayed with Carroll forever.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me. And when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation. And I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll said as she began to testify.

Carroll said she first met Donald Trump in 1987, either at a “Saturday Night Live” party or an ABC party. She witnessed a photo that shows Trump, Carroll, her then-husband John Johnson and Ivana Trump is from that meeting.

This photo will also appear later in the trial. When Trump showed it during a deposition, he pointed to Carroll and said “That’s Marla, yeah, that’s Marla, my wife,” according to Carroll’s attorney Shawn Crowley, denying that he may -be Trump’s insistence that Carroll is “not my type”.

Asked by her attorney Mike Ferrara if she found Trump attractive, Carroll said yes. “He was very friendly,” she said.

Carroll struggled to determine a timeline for the alleged rape at Bergdorf Goodman.

“When do you think Donald Trump attacked you?” asked Ferrara.

“That question, the when, the when, the date, was something that I constantly tried to pin down,” Carroll said.

At first she said she thought it was 1994 or 1995, but then said her friend Lisa Birnbach had published an article about Trump for New York magazine in February 1996.

“Lisa would never have gone to Mar-a-Lago…if she had known what Donald Trump did to me,” Carroll said, leading her to believe the alleged attack happened in 1996.

“I always thought it was a Thursday. I didn’t say it was a Thursday because I wasn’t 100% sure. As I’m sitting here today, I’m not not 100% sure, but I think it was a Thursday night,” Carroll testified.

“Are you sure, Mrs. Carroll?” asked Ferrara.

“I’m sure but I can’t say 100%,” Carroll replied.

In his opening statement, Crowley suggested that the lack of specificity didn’t matter.

“While Ms. Carroll does not remember exactly when it happened, she does remember almost every detail of what happened, and her testimony alone will be enough for you to find Donald Trump responsible in this case,” Crowley said.

The defense told the jury that these details were important.

“She can’t tell you the date she claims she was raped. She can’t tell you the month she claims she was raped. She can’t tell you the season. She can’t even tell you the year when she claims she was raped by Donald Trump,” defense attorney Joe Tacopina said in an opening statement.

Outside of the jury’s presence, after the judge’s lunch break, the defense requested permission to question Carroll about descriptions of sexual assaults in his book involving Les Moonves.

The defense said it wants to show that Carroll’s “modus operandi” is to bring sexual assault allegations without delay.

The defense said they also want to show that Carroll engaged in other sexual behaviors that may offer another explanation for her “inability to have a romantic life again,” as she testified in court. direct questioning, accusing Trump.

The defense said Carroll testified that part of the reason she sued Trump was because he called her a liar. A defense attorney pointed out that Les Moonves also called Carroll a liar and did not press charges against him.

Carroll’s attorney said the rules barred the defense from investigating other sexual assaults in Carroll’s life.

The judge said he would “think about it over lunch.”

Carroll’s lawyers agreed that it was appropriate for the defense to question Carroll about the instances of abuse by her former husband, John Johnson, as documented in her book. His lawyers asked the judge to prevent the defense from asking questions about the underlying reason.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina objected, saying “the cause of the assault is written in his book.”

The judge agreed with the plaintiff, saying “The underlying reason does not come.”

“I think it’s irrelevant,” Judge Lewis Kaplan said. “I think this is a subject on which the unjust prejudicial effect outweighs, not substantially, outrageously the probative value.”

Two other women are expected to testify later in the trial that Trump sexually assaulted them as well, in an attempt to exhibit behavior that Trump denies.

“Three women, one clear pattern,” Carroll’s attorney Shawn Crowley told jurors during opening statements.

It remains unclear whether Trump will testify. Judge Lewis Kaplan demanded to know this week, telling the defense it was time to “fish or cut the bait”.

Earlier Wednesday, before the jury entered the courtroom, Carroll’s lawyer read aloud parts of two Donald Trump social media posts that the plaintiff’s lawyer said violated the judge’s orders.

On Truth Social, Trump posted that Carroll’s legal team was “funded by a big political donor who they claimed didn’t exist, only to get caught lying about it.”

He also posted, “She said there was a dress, using old Monica Lewinsky’s stuff, so she didn’t want to produce it.”

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said the posts violated court orders against “comments about lawyers and one about DNA.”

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said ‘Obviously these are out of court comments’ but the judge cut him off saying ‘Where for two years he refused to give a DNA sample and now wants it in the ‘affair”.

“What you’re trying to do is walk away from a statement by your client, a public statement, that on the face of it seems totally inappropriate,” Kaplan told Tacopina.

Tacopina said he would take up the messages with Trump.

“I will speak to my client and ask him to refrain from any messaging on this matter,” Tacopina said.

Kaplan said he hoped the lawyer would be successful.

“We’re getting into an area where your client may or may not tamper with a potential new source of liability and I think you know what I mean,” Kaplan said.

———-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/donald-trump-e-jean-carroll-trial-rape/13188839/

