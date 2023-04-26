Why do we all have to pretend that Tory pals are “lords” and “ladies”?

Frost insisted that the Scottish Parliament need not have tax-collecting powers, and took particular umbrage at Scottish government ministers representing Scotland overseas. He demanded that the next Conservative government in Westminster unilaterally reduce the powers of Holyrood and reverse devolution.

It was telling that nowhere in his comments did he acknowledge the need for the Tories to gain a democratic mandate from the people of Scotland for his plan to vandalize the devolution settlement despite the Tories signing a solemn vow in 2014 that no change would ever be entrusted to the powers of the Scottish Parliament without the express consent of Holyrood.

For Frost, it would be more than enough for the Tories to use a Westminster majority based on MPs representing constituencies in England to impose his decision to destroy the devolution settlement on a Scotland that had rejected the Tories at the ballot box.

The Tory peer’s suggestion was immediately repudiated by Scottish Tories, who broke down to insist, not at all convincingly, that they are big enthusiasts for the devolution settlement. However, actions speak louder than words, and it is a party that has launched many attacks on the powers of the Scottish Parliament by giving Westminster the ability to intervene directly on devolved matters and bypass Holyrood entirely. Frost simply said out loud what many conservatives think in private, but dare not say in public.

If there’s one thing we should have learned since 2014, it’s that Tory wishes for Scotland aren’t worth the fake parchment paper they’re printed on in anti-independence newspapers.

Now, in an interview on GB News, Frost has doubled down on his suggestion to roll back important aspects of the devolution settlement, saying there are supporters in his own party who encourage him to continue expressing anti sentiments. -devolution. That’s a statement from a conservative that really isn’t hard to believe.

Frost said: “We’ve been riding this tiger long enough, it nearly tore the country apart. It’s time to stop and have a proper debate about: does Scotland need all these powers? ” The debate that Frost is calling for is very clearly not a debate among the people of Scotland.

The point Frost is blind to is that destroying the devolution settlement and reducing Holyrood to a toothless regional authority will not simply make the question of Scottish independence go away. It would only reinforce calls for independence, because what Scots really love are the Tories we don’t vote for to tell us what’s good for us.

As we talk about Lord Frost, surely it’s high time Scotland had a conversation about the use of honorary titles given by British nationalist politicians to their cronies. Securities are very much like money, they only have value as currency as long as people are willing to accept and use them.

Lord Frost, Lady Mone (above) and Lord Foulkes are only lords and ladies if the rest of us are willing to grant them the so-called titles of nobility their cronies gave them for time spent serving , to scratch his back or to render services. They cease to have any value or meaning the moment the rest of us recognize these ridiculous assignments for what they really are and stop using them.

By continuing to use these ridiculous titles, we are colluding with the undemocratic cronyism and corrupt clientelism that has removed accountability from British politics. Frost suffered no adverse consequences for his disaster of a Brexit deal that Johnson’s successor is now tentatively trying to undo. Instead, he got a seat in the unelected upper house of Westminster and we’re all supposed to pretend he’s a lord.

Covid vaccines and an expelled MP



The Tories kicked controversial MP Andrew Bridgen out of the party after he compared Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and broke lobbying rules. Bridgen had said on social media that the vaccine rollout was the “greatest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

Bridgen has been embroiled in a long-running legal dispute with his family over the family potato and vegetable business who sued him for failing to pay rent on a 1.5 million euros belonging to the company.

In April 2022, High Court Judge Brian Rawlings ruled against Bridgen (above), saying the MP ‘lied under oath and behaved in an abusive, arrogant and aggressive manner’, was ‘a weak witness dependable and combative who tried to cover up his own misconduct”, and “gave evasive, argumentative answers and tangential speeches that avoided answering questions”.

Despite losing the case, Bridgen continued to insist that he had indeed won, showing that the Conservatives’ inability to accept that they are wrong runs from the top to the bottom of the party. In August 2022, Bridgen was evicted from the property at the heart of the dispute, and ordered to pay 800,000 in court costs.

Even now, Bridgen pretends he’s right and everyone else is wrong, trying to present himself as a valiant truth fighter who has fallen victim to the establishment. There is no illusion like the illusion of the Conservatives.

