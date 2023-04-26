Politics
Narendra Modi – Outcry over PSU largesse to PM Cares
“Constitutional morality does not require legal constraint”
The new salvo from Congress was prompted by the new revelation that government enterprises contributed at least Rs 2,913.6 crore to the fund between 2019 and 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Picture file
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 26.04.23, 06:16
On Tuesday, Congress described the PM Cares Fund as a fraud and a farce, asking the Narendra Modi government why it was fighting so desperately to escape scrutiny and accountability.
Controversies over the PM Cares Fund are not new. The government has been heavily criticized for its lack of transparency from various quarters in recent years as the matter has been taken to court. However, the fresh salvo from Congress was prompted by the new revelation that government enterprises contributed at least Rs 2,913.6 crore to the fund between 2019 and 2022.
Congress Spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said: The government is seeking immunity from scrutiny arguing that it (the fund) does not receive budgetary support. What else is the contribution of such huge amounts by Navratnas and mini-Navratnas? It’s taxpayers’ money. Constitutional morality does not require legal compulsion.”
Singhvi asked, “What’s stopping the prime minister from making the details public – the revenue and the expenditure?”
The revelation that around 57 companies in which the government had a significant stake contributed more than 59.3% of the total Rs 4,910.5 crore was made by the financial newspaper Business Standard based on the analysis data by the primeinfobase.com tracker for all listed companies. on the National Stock Exchange.
The newspaper reported that the top five donors among the 57 companies were Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (Rs 370 crore), NTPC (Rs 330 crore), Power Grid Corporation of India (Rs 275 crore), Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 265 crore ), and the Power Finance Corporation (Rs 222.4 crore).
Congress expressed outrage at the degree of cover-up, citing how the fund was declared private despite the use of Indian government insignia and despite the prime minister himself heading it. The other trustees of the fund are the Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance of India.
Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: “PM Cares equals PM Shares of public money. The Prime Minister’s Office told the Supreme Court — No government money goes to the fund. At the Delhi High Court, the affidavit stated that “the Fund is not a state or public authority and RTI/CAG control cannot be enforced”. An outbreak of spoils during adversity by the Modi government.
The fund was set up during the Covid-19 crisis.
“They say, ‘We don’t get budget support,’ but de facto budget support is channeled through public sector units without any legislative sanction. It is a fraud and a farce,” Singhvi said.
When asked if Congress suspected the fund was being used for political purposes, Singhvi replied, “How can we say that when the details of the expenditures are not available? What’s wrong with posting details on his website on a monthly basis? Or, pull out a white paper to tell the nation how the money has been spent over the past four years. Instead, the government is fighting at various levels, including in the courts, to block information. They don’t allow CAG review, not even RTI (Right to Know).
Singhvi added, “It’s not about legal coercion. Disclosure must be made according to the sacred principles of transparency and accountability. What is the problem of turning the fund into a statutory fund? What is there to hide that the government guarantees zero accountability, zero verification, zero transparency? What are the fund deployment criteria? Who are the beneficiaries ?
He said no fund ever created by a prime minister had received such large contributions from PSUs or escaped scrutiny.
Singhvi said: “In the Delhi High Court, Justice Ravindra Bhat opined that the fund could be put under RTI, but Justice Sunil Gaur was of a different opinion. The case was to be considered by a larger formation. Why was the bench not formed on such an important issue?
By raising questions about constitutional morality and principles such as transparency and accountability, Congress seeks to impress upon the public that Modi has failed to demonstrate his commitment to these virtues. On the contrary, his government appeared to take inflexible positions against transparency and investigation on many issues – from Rafale to Pegasus and Adani.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/outcry-over-psu-largesse-to-pm-cares/cid/1932427
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Donald Trump raped me” – Oneida Dispatch
- Narendra Modi – Outcry over PSU largesse to PM Cares
- Richard Neutra’s Bonnet House for Rent in the Hollywood Hills – DIRT
- Former Nebraska football coach throws shade at Husker fans over crowd noise
- Best casual shoes for men 2023
- Researchers find that rhythmic brain activity helps maintain temporary memories
- Automated printing of microneedle patch COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
- Ex-CCPO reportedly retains case in Imran Khan attempted murder investigation
- Erdogan cancels appearances after developing
- Why do we all have to pretend that Tory pals are “lords” and “ladies”?
- Half of UK businesses are already being impacted by climate change, the survey found.
- Global trade and US credibility at stake in Sudan conflict