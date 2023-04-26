Narendra Modi – Outcry over PSU largesse to PM Cares

The new salvo from Congress was prompted by the new revelation that government enterprises contributed at least Rs 2,913.6 crore to the fund between 2019 and 2022

Controversies over the PM Cares Fund are not new. The government has been heavily criticized for its lack of transparency from various quarters in recent years as the matter has been taken to court. However, the fresh salvo from Congress was prompted by the new revelation that government enterprises contributed at least Rs 2,913.6 crore to the fund between 2019 and 2022.

On Tuesday, Congress described the PM Cares Fund as a fraud and a farce, asking the Narendra Modi government why it was fighting so desperately to escape scrutiny and accountability.

Congress Spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said: The government is seeking immunity from scrutiny arguing that it (the fund) does not receive budgetary support. What else is the contribution of such huge amounts by Navratnas and mini-Navratnas? It’s taxpayers’ money. Constitutional morality does not require legal compulsion.”

Singhvi asked, “What’s stopping the prime minister from making the details public – the revenue and the expenditure?”

The revelation that around 57 companies in which the government had a significant stake contributed more than 59.3% of the total Rs 4,910.5 crore was made by the financial newspaper Business Standard based on the analysis data by the primeinfobase.com tracker for all listed companies. on the National Stock Exchange.

The newspaper reported that the top five donors among the 57 companies were Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (Rs 370 crore), NTPC (Rs 330 crore), Power Grid Corporation of India (Rs 275 crore), Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 265 crore ), and the Power Finance Corporation (Rs 222.4 crore).

Congress expressed outrage at the degree of cover-up, citing how the fund was declared private despite the use of Indian government insignia and despite the prime minister himself heading it. The other trustees of the fund are the Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance of India.

Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: “PM Cares equals PM Shares of public money. The Prime Minister’s Office told the Supreme Court — No government money goes to the fund. At the Delhi High Court, the affidavit stated that “the Fund is not a state or public authority and RTI/CAG control cannot be enforced”. An outbreak of spoils during adversity by the Modi government.

The fund was set up during the Covid-19 crisis.

“They say, ‘We don’t get budget support,’ but de facto budget support is channeled through public sector units without any legislative sanction. It is a fraud and a farce,” Singhvi said.

When asked if Congress suspected the fund was being used for political purposes, Singhvi replied, “How can we say that when the details of the expenditures are not available? What’s wrong with posting details on his website on a monthly basis? Or, pull out a white paper to tell the nation how the money has been spent over the past four years. Instead, the government is fighting at various levels, including in the courts, to block information. They don’t allow CAG review, not even RTI (Right to Know).

Singhvi added, “It’s not about legal coercion. Disclosure must be made according to the sacred principles of transparency and accountability. What is the problem of turning the fund into a statutory fund? What is there to hide that the government guarantees zero accountability, zero verification, zero transparency? What are the fund deployment criteria? Who are the beneficiaries ?

He said no fund ever created by a prime minister had received such large contributions from PSUs or escaped scrutiny.

Singhvi said: “In the Delhi High Court, Justice Ravindra Bhat opined that the fund could be put under RTI, but Justice Sunil Gaur was of a different opinion. The case was to be considered by a larger formation. Why was the bench not formed on such an important issue?

By raising questions about constitutional morality and principles such as transparency and accountability, Congress seeks to impress upon the public that Modi has failed to demonstrate his commitment to these virtues. On the contrary, his government appeared to take inflexible positions against transparency and investigation on many issues – from Rafale to Pegasus and Adani.