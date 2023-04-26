Calling this figure once a companion of Ganjar Pranowo, President Joko Widodo backs Erick Thohir as Vice President?





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo is considered to have given a strong code of support to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir, as a candidate for the vice-presidency (Cawapres) in partnership with Ganjar Pranowo who was nominated by the PDIP as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. According to Indo Barometer Executive Director, M Qodari, the strong code given by President Joko Widodo was when he mentioned Erick Thohir’s name first when asked about a suitable person to accompany Ganjar Pranowo after Eid prayers at the Syeikh Zayed Mosque in Surakarta, April 22, 2023. “So you could say it’s some kind of hard code if Pak Jokowi is directed or directed towards Pak Erick Thohir,” Qodari said in a written statement received in Jakarta, Wednesday (4/26/2023). Qodari believes that this response also shows that Erick Thohir is the vice-presidential candidate who is in the first position to be supported by President Joko Widodo because he is a reliable and trusted minister. Also read: PPP wants its own executives to take the vice presidency after officially supporting Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election “In my opinion, when Pak Jokowi mentioned the name of Erick Thohir who came out first, it meant that Erick Thohir was top of the list in Pak Jokowi’s head,” Qodari said. Qodari believes Ganjar Pranowo and Erick Thohir are indeed fit to be matched in the 2024 presidential election. Qodari also predicts that the PDIP, which is the party that carries Ganjar Pranowo, will form a coalition with the largest Islamic organization in the world and in Indonesia, namely Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). Additionally, Erick Thohir is a leader from NU circles, namely Honorary Member of Banser and Chairman of the Steering Committee (SC) for NU’s 100th Anniversary. “I have the image and the conviction that the PDIP has the instinct to form a coalition with NU. So there are names that come from the big NU family. For example, Erick Thohir”, he said. he declares. Also Read: PBNU General Secretary Calls Erick Thohir Applauded as Vice Presidential Candidate Accompanying Ganjar Pranowo Previously, Qodari also said that Erick Thohir is the right partner for Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election. He explained that the PDIP and Ganjar Pranowo were representatives of the nationalists. When reflecting on the history of the presidential election and elections in Indonesia, people see parties that represent the style of the nation. In addition, Erick Thohir has extraordinary work experience, maintains close relations with Ganjar Pranowo, is eligible, is supported by political parties such as PAN and PPP and has logistical assets. “In fact, if we talk about the vice president, there are many variables, firstly eligibility, political party support, thirdly resources or logistics,” Qodari said.

