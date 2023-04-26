PM Modi congratulates his Israeli counterpart, the Israelis on the anniversary of independence









New Delhi [India]April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on the 75th anniversary of its independence.

The prime minister tweeted: “Heartfelt congratulations to my friend @netanyahu and the people of Israel on the 75th anniversary of independence. Mazel Tov!”

Earlier, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

EAM Jaishankar tweeted: “Warmest congratulations on the momentous milestone of the 75th anniversary of independence, to FM @elicoh1, to the government and to all Israelis. Over the past decade, the true potential of our cooperation is beginning to come true. Looking forward to many more achievements.”

India and Israel are strategic partners. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Shortly thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Mumbai.

This was then transformed into a commercial office and then a consulate. Regular embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.

India and Israel celebrated 30 years of upgrading bilateral relations to full diplomatic relations in 2022, according to an official MEA statement. Political ties between India and Israel are very warm and forward-looking. On November 2, 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, UK.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Israel from October 17-21, 2021, at the invitation of Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a first-ever historic visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister from July 4-6, 2017, during which the relationship was transformed into a strategic partnership. Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid another visit to India from January 14 to 19, 2018.

Then Indian President Pranab Mukherjee paid a state visit to Israel in October 2015, while former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin paid a state visit to India in November 2016.

India and Israel have established bilateral consultation mechanisms in all sectors of collaboration, including water, agriculture, counter-terrorism and defence.

The 16th Foreign Office consultations took place in December 2020, the MEA statement said.

EAM Jaishankar also sent greetings to the government and people of Tanzania on their Union Day.

He tweeted, “Warm greetings to FM Dr. Stregomena Tax and the Government and People of Tanzania on their Union Day. The rapid growth of our bilateral partnership only underscores its immense potential. @DrTaxs. ” (ANI)

