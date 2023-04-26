Supporting Ganjar presidential candidate, PPP will meet with Megawati-Jokowi-KIB





Jakarta – PPP appointed Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate in 2024. PPP will communicate this political decision to three parties. “Based on the mandate of Rapimnas V, the PPP DPP will also soon carry out political communication with the General Chairman of the PDIP DPP, who, God willing, time is being arranged, so Mr. H Ganjar Pranowo is a PDIP cadre and has been announced as the RI presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election,” Plt Ketum PPP Mardiono told Sleman, Wednesday (4/26/2023), as quoted by YouTube PPP. PPP will also communicate determination decisions Ganjar Pranowo as the 2024 presidential candidate to the general presidents of the United Indonesia Coalition or KIB. Two other political parties joined the KIB, namely Golkar and PAN. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Besides, the PPP DPP will also carry out political communication with the General Chairman of the United Indonesia Coalition political party and convey to him at the same time the decisions of the Rapimnas as the best friend of the PPP for this year,” Mardioono said. In addition, PPP will communicate the decision to determine the 2024 Presidential Candidate Ganjar to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The PPP called this decree a political way of their struggle. “The PPP DPP will also communicate to Mr. H Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, regarding the decree of Rapimnas V PPP as the direction for the political path of struggle,” Mardiono said. Want executives to become VPs Mardiono confirmed the decision to advance the executives as cawapres reward is the result of a meeting of the party constitution bearing the Kaaba symbol. Mardiono referred to the figure of Hamzah Haz as deputy to President Megawati Soekarnoputri at the time. “This is the mandate of the results of the PPP’s constitutional meeting,” Mardiono said. “This wish is not an exaggerated expectation given that the PPP cadre, Mr. Dr. H Hamzah Haz, has already served as Vice President accompanying Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri,” he added. Watch the video “PPP lobbies for KIB-backed presidential candidates”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (gb/tor)

