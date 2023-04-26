E. Jean Carroll testifies: Donald Trump raped me





Topline

Writer E. Jean Carroll opened her testimony Wednesday saying, I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and detailed the alleged events that took place between her and the former president at a department store in the 1990s, facing questions from his attorney, Mike Ferrara, about the events leading up to the alleged incident.

E. Jean Carroll arrived in Manhattan on Tuesday for the start of her civil lawsuit against Trump.

Getty Images Key Facts

Carroll described a chance encounter with Trump at a Bergdorf Goodman store in the 1990s, which led to him raping her in a dressing room, she claims.

She said the two joked around for a while as they browsed the store and started joking about trying on women’s lingerie.

Trump then allegedly opened a locker room door, which she entered before pushing her against a wall, pulling down her pantyhose and inserting her penis, Carroll said during testimony.

She added that she can’t remember if she explicitly said no during the encounter and said she wasn’t a screamer, but she tried to push him away and it was clear that I didn’t want that something else to happen.

After the incident, Carroll said she told two friends about it, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, both of whom are expected to testify later in the trial.

Carroll said she had never spoken about the alleged rape before because she was ashamed, felt it was her fault and feared she would be seen as unclean merchandise or be told she should have scream or not flirt as much.

Later that afternoon, Judge Kaplan ruled that Trump’s team could not ask Carroll to testify about funding his lawsuit brought by Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn who is also a major Democratic donor.

Trump is not appearing in court for the trial, but was warned Wednesday morning to stop posting the pending lawsuit on social media after posting twice on Truth Social calling the case a scam and calling his accuser a liar.

He posted that Carroll’s attorney is a political operative, funded by a major political donor, and compared Carroll to Monica Lewinsky.

Carrolls’ attorney argued the posts violated two court orders not to discuss attorneys involved in the case or a dispute over obtaining a DNA sample from Trump, which he also posted about, according to Adam Klasfeld, a Law & Crime News reporter live-tweeting the proceedings.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said the online comments were completely inappropriate while the case was pending and asked Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, to refrain from posting further. Tacopina agreed, according to reports.

Truth Social’s posts were deleted about two hours after they were posted.

Tangent

In his messages on Wednesday, Trump also wrote about the dress Carroll says she was wearing during the alleged rape, which has been the subject of some controversy. Carroll requested a DNA sample from Trump in 2020 to compare with the male DNA on the dress, but Trump did not agree to provide a sample until Tacopina became his attorney in January 2023. Tacopina said that they would provide a DNA sample, but Judge Kaplan rejected the offer, saying it was a tactic to delay the trial. In her Truth Social post, Trump wrote that she said there was a dress, but she didn’t want to produce it. The dress should be allowed to be part of the case. The dress may still be used as evidence in the case, and in response to the posts, Kaplan reportedly said Trump may or may not tamper with a potential new source of liability.

Key context

Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s after they went shopping together. A Bergdorf Goodman employee testified this morning, describing what the store looks like inside and whether there were security cameras. The two friends Carroll allegedly told about the incident, along with two other women who allege sexual assault against Trump, are expected to speak at the trial.

Further reading

E. Jean Carroll case: What you need to know about the defamation lawsuit accusing Trump of rape (Forbes)

Live Updates: E. Jean Carroll Testifies in Case Accusing Trump of Rape (New York Times)

Judge rejects Trump’s DNA offer in E Jean Carroll’s rape defamation case (The Guardian)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/katherinehamilton/2023/04/26/trump-warned-to-stay-off-social-media-after-posts-calling-e-jean-carroll-rape-trial-a-scam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos